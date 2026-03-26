Phoenix Struggles, Finds A Star in 2013

It has been a few years since the Phoenix Mercury had a first-round pick, but they have found some talented players in later rounds.

Phoenix's last first-round pick was in 2020, and the franchise drafted Jocelyn Willoughby. They drafted Willoughby with the 10th pick of that year's draft.

While they drafted her, she did not play for the Mercury. She was traded to the New York Liberty, and the Mercury received Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

May 19, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) shoots the ball against the New York Liberty in the third quarter at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As far as the Mercury having the No. 1 pick, that has not happened since 2013. Phoenix had its worst season in history back in 2012, and the franchise won the draft lottery. They drafted a star center, and she played with them until 2025.

Sep 29, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) in action against the Minnesota Lynx at US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 72-65. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images | Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Mercury drafted Brittney Griner, and she became one of the franchise's top players. She got off to a great start, and in her second season, she helped the team dominate. Griner impacted both ends of the floor, and the Mercury were practically unstoppable. They finished that season with a record of 29-5, and they won their third championship.

Mercury return to the playoffs

Griner had some great games in her time with the Mercury, and in her final season with the team, she helped them return to the playoffs. Phoenix missed the postseason in 2023, as the team finished that season with a record of 9-31. Then, after adding Kahleah Copper , the Mercury got back on track. The high-scoring guard was a natural fit, and she played alongside Griner and Diana Taurasi.

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2), Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) sit son the bench during the final minutes of the Mercury win over the Chicago Sky on Aug. 18, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. | Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Copper's presence helped the Mercury significantly, and they finished the season with a record of 19-21. Overall, Griner was excellent in her years with the Mercury, and it all started with them drafting her.

The center was drafted in April 2013, and a few months later, an NBA player heard their name called. The Cleveland Cavaliers had the first pick of that year's draft, and they selected Anthony Bennett. Bennett's NBA career did not go as planned, but he found success overseas later on. That class featured players such as CJ McCollum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dennis Schröder and Rudy Gobert.

Griner was a part of a nice draft class, as players like Elena Delle Donne and Skylar Diggins were drafted after her. Diggins became her teammate years later, and both of them are on different teams now. Griner is with the Atlanta Dream, and Diggins is playing for the Seattle Storm.

Drafts can be tricky, but when a team finds the right player, great things come out of it.

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