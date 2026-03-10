Phoenix Struggles, Misses Playoffs Multiple Seasons
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2002 season with a record of 11-21. They were taking a step backward, and they missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.
Things were starting to change for Phoenix, and one of those changes involved the head coach.
Mercury lose their head coach
Cynthia Cooper became the Mercury's coach in 2001, and while she started off as their coach in the 2002 season, she resigned after 10 games. The Mercury were 6-4 in those games, and when Cooper left, Linda Sharp took over. Phoenix went 5-17 in its remaining games, and the franchise was second-to-last in the West. The Minnesota Lynx were the only team under them, and they finished the season with a record of 10-22.
Phoenix was rebuilding, and it took some time before the Mercury returned to the playoffs. When they did, they had an exceptional group, and they finished their championship-winning season with a record of 23-11. The Mercury just missed the playoffs in 2008, but they returned in 2009. They won another championship, and for the next few years, they remained a playoff team. However, that changed in 2012.
The Mercury finished the 2012 season with a record of 7-27, and that remains their worst record in history. They added Samantha Prahalis, and while she had a good season, the Mercury struggled. She averaged 11.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals, and she made the All-Rookie Team.
Prahalis' performance was a bright spot, but it was still a difficult period for the Mercury. They had multiple losing streaks, and their longest was a 10-game streak. It started with a game against the Los Angeles Sparks, and they lost to teams like the San Antonio Silver Stars, the Atlanta Dream and others.
Phoenix snapped that streak with a win over the Seattle Storm, and DeWanna Bonner led the team to victory. She had 24 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
It was a bad year for the Mercury, and once that was over, they received the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft. They drafted Brittney Griner, and she became one of the franchise's best players. The Mercury quickly recovered that time, and in the center's second season, they made history.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2002 season and what changed after that when you click right here!