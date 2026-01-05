Mercury Take Down Another Eastern Conference Team In 2021
The Phoenix Mercury reached the WNBA Finals in 2021, and during the regular season, they won their share of games. They finished the season with a record of 19-13, and they did so because of their season series wins.
The Mercury beat some tough teams, and one of them was the Los Angeles Sparks. Phoenix beat Los Angeles 2-1 in that series, and after losing the first game, the Mercury won the last two.
On top of beating Western Conference rivals, the Mercury picked up wins over East teams. Phoenix won its series against the New York Liberty, and that series began with a Liberty win.
New York picked up an 85-83 win, and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton led her team to victory. She had 23 points in that game, she nearly had a triple-double. She had 10 assists and she was three rebounds shy of a triple-double. The Liberty had three other players who scored in double figures, as Jazmine Jones had 16 points, Sami Whitcomb had 14 and Kylee Shook had 10.
As far as the Mercury, Brittney Griner was the leader. She had 29 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Skylar Diggins had 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and a block. The Mercury lost that game, but they bounced back in the next one.
Mercury trio shines, helps team tie the series
Phoenix was on the road for that game, and Diggins helped her team get a blowout victory. She had 27 points, five assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block. Griner had 26 points, nine rebounds, six assists and a steal. Then, Diana Taurasi had an impressive game, as she had 21 points, nine assists and four rebounds.
The Mercury trio played well, and they helped the team tie the series. Phoenix had one more matchup with New York, and Diggins helped her team get another win. The Mercury beat the Liberty 80-64, and Diggins had 27 points. She also had seven assists, four steals, a rebound and a block. Taurasi had 19 points and Brianna Turner had 12.
Diggins and her teammates picked up nice wins in that series, and it led to them taking down another Eastern Conference team. The Mercury were working hard during the season, and as their playoff run showed, their work paid off.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's battles during the 2021 season when you click right here!