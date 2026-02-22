Mercury's Taurasi Joins Legends, Wins A Special Award
Over the years, the WNBA has had some exceptional stars. They were players who were there from the beginning, and they helped their team win. Players like Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes come into mind.
Today, there are stars like A'ja Wilson, Brenna Stewart, Caitlin Clark and others making an impact. Since the 1997 season, stars have received praise and recognition for their play. ESPN has recognized players since 1998, as the ESPYs give out the Best WNBA Player Award.
Cynthia Cooper was the first player to win the award, and she won it three years in a row. She helped the Houston Comets make history, as the team won four championships in a row. So, her win did not come as a shock.
Since then, more stars have won the award, and that includes a Phoenix Mercury great.
Taurasi cannot be stopped
Diana Taurasi won the award three times in her career, and the first time was in 2010. In 2009, the Mercury won their second championship, and the star guard averaged 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals. She won Most Valuable Player (MVP) that year, and she also won Finals MVP.
In 2010, the guard averaged 22.6 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals. The Mercury did not win a championship, but they beat the San Antonio Silver Stars before losing to the Seattle Storm.
Taurasi was playing exceptionally well at that point, and after winning the ESPY award in 2010, she won it in 2011 and 2012. With her third win, she found herself in great company. She joined Cooper, Leslie and Lauren Jackson, and all of them won the award three times in their career. Cooper and Taurasi were the only ones who won it that many times in a row.
Candace Parker won the award, and she did it four times. Her first win was in 2009, and she won it in 2013, 2017 and 2022.
The last player to win this award was Clark, and she had a strong rookie season. She also played well in 2025, but injuries impacted her season. Still, she contributed, and her team made the playoffs. This award has some legendary names attached to it, and as time goes on, more stars will add their name to the list.
