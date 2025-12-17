How Mercury's Taurasi And Other UConn Players Established Themselves
Diana Taurasi had a legendary career. She began her WNBA journey in 2004, and before that, she was a star in college. Taurasi helped UConn win championships, and she also won awards such as the Nancy Lieberman Award and Most Outstanding Player.
UConn has had strong ties to the WNBA, and it all started with the inaugural season. Rebecca Logo attended UConn, and she was one of the players involved in the initial allocation period. She went to the New York Liberty, and players like Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes went elsewhere. The Phoenix Mercury received Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms during that time.
Lobo went on to become an All-Star, and years later, she had her jersey retired by UConn. The Liberty star paved the way for UConn players that came after her, and year after year, more Huskies made their WNBA debuts.
Kelly Schumacher was a part of the 2001 WNBA Draft, and she was drafted by the Indiana Fever. She played with Indiana for five seasons before playing for the Liberty. Then, she spent a year with the Mercury, and it was the year they won their first championship.
Taurasi and Mercury win first championship
The Mercury won in 2007, as they beat the Detroit Shock 3-2. Then, the Shock won in 2008, and Schumacher was on that roster. So, she won back-to-back championships with two different teams.
Schumacher experienced success, and a few years after she was drafted, the Mercury selected Taurasi. She was the 13th UConn player to make it to the WNBA, and more would follow. Ann Strother was drafted two years after Taurasi, and she played eight games with the Mercury.
Charde Houston was drafted in 2008, and after spending four seasons with the Minnesota Lynx, she played for the Mercury. She played with them in 2012 and 2013, and in her first season, she averaged 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals.
There have been 50 UConn players in the WNBA, and there are others who have Mercury ties. Tina Charles started the 2022 season with the Mercury, but she joined the Seattle Storm later on. Moriah Jefferson attended UConn, and she played with Phoenix in 2023. Then, there have been greats like Maya Moore, Brenna Stewart and Napheesa Collier who have not played with the Mercury, but they have had some battles with them.
UConn has produced some great players, and the Mercury found a star in Taurasi.
