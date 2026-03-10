Mercury's Timms Helps Team Succeed
When the Phoenix Mercury started their journey, they received two players through the WNBA's allocation phase. They received Michele Timms, and they gained Jennifer Gillom right after that.
Both of these players would have a major impact on the team's success, and they made history during the 1999 season. They became the Mercury's first All-Stars, and they helped the West beat the East 79-61.
In her first season, Timms averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals. She got off to a strong start, and she was involved in award races. She received points in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, and she was tied for second in the Defensive Player of the Year race.
Timms played 27 games that season, and she started in all of them. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 16-12, and they reached the playoffs. Phoenix's All-Star missed one game that season, but the following year, she had a perfect seasons.
Timms and her teammates make history
Phoenix's 1998 season was a big year, as the team reached the WNBA Finals for the first time in history. They finished the season with a record of 19-11, and Timms played every game. She averaged 6.9 points, 5.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals during that time.
The 1999 season is a part of Mercury history, but for the wrong reasons. They missed the playoffs for the first time, and they finished the season with a record of 15-17. During that time, Timms averaged 6.8 points, five assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
After missing the playoffs, the Mercury returned in 2000. They finished that season with a record of 20-12, and Timms missed several games. She played eight, and she started in all of them. She averaged 3.8 points, 2.3 assists, two rebounds and 1.9 steals.
Timms played one more season with the Mercury, and she played 21 games. She started in 18 of those games, and she averaged 4.7 points, 4.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds and a steal. Phoenix finished that season with a record of 13-19.
In her career, Timms had one perfect season. She played every game during the 1998 season, and with the exception of 2001, she missed very few games in the others. Timms is a Mercury legend, and in 1998, she played a role in the team's playoff run.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury legends and their time with the team when you click right here!