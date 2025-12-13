Remembering Yuko Oga's Season With Phoenix
The Phoenix Mercury have had some talented guards over the years. The first one that comes to mind is Diana Taurasi, and she had a remarkable career before retiring. She helped the Mercury win championships, and she is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.
The Mercury also had Cappie Pondexter, who became Phoenix's first Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). She started her career with the Mercury, and then she had success elsewhere. The list goes on, as there are guards who came before those two, and there will be others after them.
In some cases, there were guards who played alongside them. When it comes to winning a championship, or at least contending, a team needs solid reserves just as much as it needs starters.
During the 2008 season, the Mercury had a rookie guard named Yuko Oga, and she played 23 games that year. She signed a training camp deal with the Mercury, and she made the final roster.
Before joining the Mercury, Oga played for JOMO Sunflowers. She spent several seasons with them, and she piled up accolades. When she came to Phoenix, she became the second Japanese player to play in the league. The first player to do it was Mikiko Hagiwara, and she played with the Mercury in 1997 and 1998.
Yuko Oga makes debut, Mercury lose close game
Oga made her debut against the Los Angeles Sparks. She played nine minutes and had four points and an assist. The Mercury lost that game, as the Sparks beat them 99-94. Oga's best game during that season was against the New York Liberty.
The Mercury guard had eight points, a rebound, an assist and a steal off the bench. Phoenix had four players who scored at least 10 points in that game, as Taurasi led the way with 25 points. She also had four rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
LaToya Sanders played well off the bench, as she had 11 points, four rebounds and three blocks. Le'coe Willingham and Tangela Smith had 10 points each. Willingham had six rebounds and a block. Smith had eight rebounds and a block.
Phoenix finished that season with a record of 16-18, and they missed the playoffs. Oga averaged 2.4 points that year, and she averaged 7.8 minutes. Oga was a talented guard, and while that was her only season in the WNBA, she continued to play elsewhere.
