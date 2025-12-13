Phoenix Mercury On SI

Remembering Yuko Oga's Season With Phoenix

Yuko Oga played for the Phoenix Mercury in 2008, and when she joined them she was the second Japanese player to suit up for them.

Davion Moore

August 1, 2010; Atlanta, GA, USA; The official WNBA basketball rests on the court during a timeout in the game between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever in the second half at Philips Arena. The Dream defeated the Fever 90-74. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
August 1, 2010; Atlanta, GA, USA; The official WNBA basketball rests on the court during a timeout in the game between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever in the second half at Philips Arena. The Dream defeated the Fever 90-74. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have had some talented guards over the years. The first one that comes to mind is Diana Taurasi, and she had a remarkable career before retiring. She helped the Mercury win championships, and she is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.

The Mercury also had Cappie Pondexter, who became Phoenix's first Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). She started her career with the Mercury, and then she had success elsewhere. The list goes on, as there are guards who came before those two, and there will be others after them.

Cappie Pondexte
Jul 27, 2013; Uncasville, CT, USA; Eastern Conference guard Cappie Pondexter (23) of the New York Liberty and Western Conference guard Diana Taurasi (03) of the Phoenix Mercury smile during the 2013 WNBA All Star Game at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

In some cases, there were guards who played alongside them. When it comes to winning a championship, or at least contending, a team needs solid reserves just as much as it needs starters.

During the 2008 season, the Mercury had a rookie guard named Yuko Oga, and she played 23 games that year. She signed a training camp deal with the Mercury, and she made the final roster.

Before joining the Mercury, Oga played for JOMO Sunflowers. She spent several seasons with them, and she piled up accolades. When she came to Phoenix, she became the second Japanese player to play in the league. The first player to do it was Mikiko Hagiwara, and she played with the Mercury in 1997 and 1998.

WNB
Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an official Wilson WNBA basketball at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yuko Oga makes debut, Mercury lose close game

Oga made her debut against the Los Angeles Sparks. She played nine minutes and had four points and an assist. The Mercury lost that game, as the Sparks beat them 99-94. Oga's best game during that season was against the New York Liberty.

The Mercury guard had eight points, a rebound, an assist and a steal off the bench. Phoenix had four players who scored at least 10 points in that game, as Taurasi led the way with 25 points. She also had four rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

LaToya Sanders played well off the bench, as she had 11 points, four rebounds and three blocks. Le'coe Willingham and Tangela Smith had 10 points each. Willingham had six rebounds and a block. Smith had eight rebounds and a block.

WNB
Jul 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detail view of a Wilson official WNBA Evo NXT basketball on the court at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Phoenix finished that season with a record of 16-18, and they missed the playoffs. Oga averaged 2.4 points that year, and she averaged 7.8 minutes. Oga was a talented guard, and while that was her only season in the WNBA, she continued to play elsewhere.

Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury players like Yuko Oga when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.