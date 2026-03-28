The Mercury's Team Effort Helps Them Keep Playoff Streak Alive

The Phoenix Mercury's 2022 season was challenging, but they fought through it. They added some talented players, and they wanted to get back to the WNBA Finals. However, they encountered some setbacks. The biggest obstacle was navigating the season without Brittney Griner.

Jun 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A painted section of the court reading BG 42 in support of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (not pictured) during the first half of the game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Indiana Fever at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Griner was detained overseas, and the Mercury had to adapt. It was not easy, and Phoenix struggled throughout the season, but in the end, the franchise had another playoff appearance.

Mercury stars keep the offense flowing

One of the things that helped them get to that point was their playmaking. They dished out 692, and one of Phoenix's stars led the way. Skylar Diggins dished out 166 assists, and she had 11 assists against the New York Liberty. While she had a great game, the Mercury lost by 20. That was their 17th loss, and they were four games under .500.

Jun 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard (left) and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) look on against the Indiana Fever near a painted section of the court reading BG 42 in support of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (not pictured) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Diggins was a great facilitator, and in a season where the Mercury needed help, she set her teammates up for easy points. One of Phoenix's other stars was behind her, as Diana Taurasi dished out 120 assists. She had nine assists against the Las Vegas Aces, and the Mercury lost that game. That was their first game of the season, and a Western Conference rival beat them.

The Mercury had another player who finished the season with over 100 assists, as Shey Peddy had 117. She had a career-high eight assists against the Dallas Wings, and Phoenix picked up a win. On top of her assists, Peddy was one of four players who scored in double figures. She finished that game with 18 points, and Diamond DeShields was the leading scorer with 24.

Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) and. Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker (3) during the first half of game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The next player on the list was Brianna Turner, and she dished out 80 assists. She had her career high that year, as she had seven assists against the Connecticut Sun. The Mercury did not win that game, but Turner showed that she can impact the game in different ways.

After Turner, DeShields was next up , and she had 67 assists that year. She also had her career high, as she dished out 10 assists in Phoenix's loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Phoenix needed to play as a team, and it did just that. Players were keeping each other involved, and that helped Diggins and her teammates reach the postseason. While it was not the greatest season, the Mercury learned one thing. They learned how to fight through obstacles.

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