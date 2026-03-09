Mercury And The Suns Head To The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs in 2020, but it was a trying time. The WNBA's 2020 season was set to begin in May, but due to the pandemic, the season started in July. It took place in an isolation zone, and the season was shortened.
The original season was going to be 36 games, and the shortened season was 22 games. The Mercury finished that period with a record of 13-9. They lost their first game, as the Los Angeles Sparks beat them 99-76. Then, they lost another game, as the Indiana Fever beat them 106-100.
Phoenix picked up its first win, and it was a 102-95 victory over the Las Vegas Aces. The Mercury had five players who scored in double figures, and Skylar Diggins and Diana Taurasi both had 22 points. The win over the Aces was the start of a run, as the Mercury won their next three games.
Mercury get hot towards the end of the season
Later in the season, the Mercury went on a six-game winning streak, and it started with two wins over the Washington Mystics. Then, they picked up victories over the Minnesota Lynx, the Aces, the Fever and the New York Liberty.
Phoenix was fifth in the league standings, and that led to another playoff appearance. They faced the Mystics in the first round, and they beat them 85-84. Diggins finished the game with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal, and the Mercury had three more players who scored in double figures.
That game came down to the wire, and Shey Peddy's late 3-pointer put the Mercury over the top. Phoenix advanced, and Diggins and her teammates faced the Lynx. The Lynx won that game by one point, and they went on to face the Storm.
Overall, the Mercury played well, and they kept their playoff streak going. The Phoenix Suns had a nice 2020-21 season, and it was a turnaround from their previous struggles. They finished the year with a record of 51-21, and they were second in the Western Conference.
That year's team not only made the playoffs, but it also reached the NBA Finals for the third time in franchise history. The Suns had an early lead in the series, but the Milwaukee Bucks ended up winning it all. Both Phoenix teams were in the playoffs, and it remained that way for a few years.
