Mercury's Thomas Ready For Second Unrivaled Season
Alyssa Thomas was one of the players who participated in Unrivaled's first season, and she had a successful debut. Her rebounding skills were on display, as she averaged 11.5 in that area. Then, she contributed in other areas, as she averaged 11.3 points, 4.5 assists and a steal.
The Phoenix Mercury forward played well, and she helped Laces BC finish the season with a record of 7-7. Laces BC was third in the league's standings, which led to Thomas and her teammates making the playoffs.
Thomas and Laces BC reach the playoffs
Laces BC faced Rose BC, and it resulted in a loss. Chelsea Gray's 39 points led to Rose BC's 63-57 win over Thomas' team. Then, Gray helped her team win the championship with a win over Vinyl BC. With that win, Kahleah Copper won a championship. Copper was not playing at that time, but when she was in action, she had some strong performances.
Thomas had a good year, and when it comes to her totals, she put up some impressive numbers. She scored 90 points during the season, and in her first game, she had 18 points. Then, she continued to score, as she scored in double figures for the next five games.
Phoenix's forward had 12 points in the next game, and her team picked up a 20-point win over Mist BC. Thomas also had 15 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.
In Thomas' third game, she had 14 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Her team remained undefeated, as Laces BC defeated Vinyl BC.
Thomas continued to play well, and she quietly added to her totals. When it comes to rebounds, the Mercury All-Star had a total of 92. She had 66 defensive rebounds, and she had 26 offensive rebounds. Thomas did a solid job facilitating-wise, and she had 36 assists. Then, she had eight assists and two blocks.
Phoenix's forward had a nice Unrivaled season, and she kept that momentum going with her historic season with the Mercury. Now, she will be back in Unrivaled, and she will have an even better season.
Laces BC will have some new faces, as Naz Hillmon, Maddy Siegrist, Jordin Canada and Brittney Sykes are now on the team. Last season, Tiffany Hayes, Kayla McBride, Kate Martin and Stephanie Dolson played. Thomas is one of the team's returning players, and Jackie Young is the other.
Thomas is a player to keep an eye on, and if her team wins it, she will be a major factor.
Please follow us on X to read more about Alyssa Thomas' Unrivaled season when you click right here!