Why Mercury's Thomas Is Involved In Award Races
Alyssa Thomas had an excellent year, and she helped the Phoenix Mercury make history. She led the Mercury to their sixth WNBA Finals, and while they lost to the Las Vegas Aces, Thomas and her team proved that they are legit. Phoenix has what it takes to win another title, and the two-time Peak Performer will help her team achieve that goal.
Mercury acquire MVP candidate
The Mercury acquired Thomas during the offseason, and she made an impact right away. She averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Thomas was a part of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, and she finished third. She earned 391 points, and the only players who earned more were A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier. Wilson won the award, and it was her fourth time doing so.
Thomas finished fourth in another race, as she received nods for Defensive Player of the Year. Alanna Smith and Wilson were Co-Defensive Players of the Year this season, and they both earned 29 points. Thomas had three points.
Phoenix's star has been a part of the Defensive Player of the Year race in the past. She was a part of the 2017 race, and she finished fifth. Alana Beard won that year, and she won 28 points. The most a player could earn was 40. Sylvia Fowles was second that year, and she had five points. Then, Brittney Griner and Candace Parker were both ahead of Thomas.
The Mercury forward was in the race in 2020, and she finished third. Parker won that year, and she had 16 points. The maximum amount a player could have that year was 47. Alysha Clark was second, and she received 11 points. Then, Thomas was third with 10.
After that, Thomas finished second in 2022 and 2023. Wilson won the award both times that season. Thomas had 14 points in 2022 and she earned 24 in 2023.
Winning a prestigious award like MVP or Defensive Player of the Year is not only an honor, but it is also hard to do. Thomas has been involved in the race for both awards over the years, and as skilled as she is on both ends of the floor, it is not surprising.
Thomas and the Mercury had a great season, and come next year, she will be involved in these award races again.
Please follow us on X to read more about Alyssa Thomas and her ties to WNBA awards when you click right here!