Mercury's Thomas Off To Nice Start In Unrivaled
The Unrivaled season is off to a good start, and there have been some great performances. There are also some teams that are playing well, and they are trying to put themselves in a position to win it all.
Teams have been in action over the weekend, and one of them is Laces BC.
Laces BC won its first game, and it was a 58-42 win over Vinyl BC. Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas played, and she had eight rebounds. She also had six points, three rebounds and a block.
After that game, Laces BC was back in action, and this time, Thomas and her teammates faced Mist BC. Mist BC won that game, and it was a close one.
Allisha Gray, Breanna Stewart and their teammates beat Thomas, Jackie Young and more in a game where Stewart knocked down a free throw to get the 83-81 win.
Brittney Sykes was Laces' leading scorer, as she had 29 points, three steals, a rebound and an assist. Thomas was next, and she almost had a triple-double. She finished the game with 14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Then, Young had 12 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Laces BC is now 1-1, and later today, Thomas' team will face Lunar Owls. That team is searching for its first win, as Rose BC and Phantom BC picked up wins over Aaliyah Edwards and company.
Thomas has an impressive performance against Lunar Owls
Thomas was so close to getting a triple-double, and in the game against Lunar Owls, she may tally one. This is a prime opportunity, and Laces BC can pick up its second win. Phoenix's forward and her team are trying to win it all, and after reaching the WNBA Finals, she may get a championship.
If Laces BC does win it all, Thomas will join her Mercury teammate. Kahleah Copper is a member of Rose BC, and her team won it all after beating Vinyl BC in the final game. Copper's team is looking to repeat, and while she missed the first two games, Rose BC is off to a great start.
The Mercury forward played well in her first Unrivaled season, and now, it looks like she will keep that momentum going.
