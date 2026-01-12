Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Thomas Off To Nice Start In Unrivaled

Alyssa Thomas is playing in Unrivaled, and she has played well in her first two games.

Sep 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives against Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith (8) in the first half during game four of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives against Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith (8) in the first half during game four of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Unrivaled season is off to a good start, and there have been some great performances. There are also some teams that are playing well, and they are trying to put themselves in a position to win it all.

Teams have been in action over the weekend, and one of them is Laces BC.

Laces BC won its first game, and it was a 58-42 win over Vinyl BC. Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas played, and she had eight rebounds. She also had six points, three rebounds and a block.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates their win over the New York Liberty 79-73 to win the series during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After that game, Laces BC was back in action, and this time, Thomas and her teammates faced Mist BC. Mist BC won that game, and it was a close one.

Allisha Gray, Breanna Stewart and their teammates beat Thomas, Jackie Young and more in a game where Stewart knocked down a free throw to get the 83-81 win.

Sep 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) looks to pass in front of Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the first quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Brittney Sykes was Laces' leading scorer, as she had 29 points, three steals, a rebound and an assist. Thomas was next, and she almost had a triple-double. She finished the game with 14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Then, Young had 12 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Laces BC is now 1-1, and later today, Thomas' team will face Lunar Owls. That team is searching for its first win, as Rose BC and Phantom BC picked up wins over Aaliyah Edwards and company.

Thomas has an impressive performance against Lunar Owls

Thomas was so close to getting a triple-double, and in the game against Lunar Owls, she may tally one. This is a prime opportunity, and Laces BC can pick up its second win. Phoenix's forward and her team are trying to win it all, and after reaching the WNBA Finals, she may get a championship.

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) and Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) celebrate against the New York Liberty during the second half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

If Laces BC does win it all, Thomas will join her Mercury teammate. Kahleah Copper is a member of Rose BC, and her team won it all after beating Vinyl BC in the final game. Copper's team is looking to repeat, and while she missed the first two games, Rose BC is off to a great start.

The Mercury forward played well in her first Unrivaled season, and now, it looks like she will keep that momentum going.

