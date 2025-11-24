Mercury's Thomas And Others Prepare For Project B
The Phoenix Mercury have a talented trio, as they have Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Copper joined the team before the 2024 season after the Mercury acquired her in a deal with the Chicago Sky. As a result, she played alongside Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.
Now, there is a new trio in Phoenix, and they all had strong seasons. Thomas' year was especially noteworthy, as she was a finalist for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.
The Mercury forward made an announcement recently, as she will be one of the players participating in the Project B league. Project B is a new league that will begin in November 2026.
Nneka Ogwumike was the first player to join, and Thomas was next. Since then, other stars have joined, as Jonquel Jones and Jewell Loyd were announced as well. Kamila Cardoso, Janelle Salaun and Li Meng will also join the league.
The new league is adding some great names, and while nothing is set in stone, more big names may be on the way. Thomas and the others have been stars in the WNBA, and it would not be surprising if more stars come.
Thomas and teammates represent Mercury in Unrivaled
Thomas is already involved with Unrivaled, and in her first season, she averaged a double-double. She averaged 11.5 rebounds, 11.3 points, 4.5 assists and a steal. She was not the only Mercury player involved, as Copper and Sabally played as well.
All of the Mercury stars had good years in Unrivaled, and one of them won a championship. Copper played for Rose BC, and during that time, she averaged 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds. Her team finished the season with a record of 8-6, and after wins over Laces BC and Vinyl BC, Copper's squad won it all.
The Mercury guard was not in action for those games, but the team still came out victorious.
Phoenix's players had great seasons in Unrivaled's first year. This season may be even better, and for Thomas, she will remain busy as she gears up for Project B. For now, Loyd, Thomas and the others are the only ones involved with the new league, but anything can happen. Phoenix's other stars can join or other big names in the WNBA may appear as well.
Regardless of what is next, Thomas will be a part of the league, and she will play her typical game.
Please follow us on X to read more about Alyssa Thomas and her Mercury teammates when you click right here!