How Many Games Did Tina Charles Play For The Mercury?
Tina Charles has accomplished a lot in her career. She won Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2012, after averaging 18.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. She won Rookie of the Year two years before that, as she averaged 15.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.
Charles is also an eight-time All-Star, with her first selection coming in 2011. She is also second on the WNBA's all-time scoring list behind Diana Taurasi. Charles recently reached the 8,000 point mark and she currently has a total of 8,131.
The veteran center is still going strong, and she is averaging 16.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. In the Connecticut Sun's last game, she had 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists. They lost to the New York Liberty 87-78.
While she currently plays for the Sun, which is also the team she started her career with, she had other stops in her journey. She played for the Liberty and the Washington Mystics after her first stint with the Sun. Connecticut traded her to New York for Kelsey Bone and draft picks.
Then, after her time with the Liberty and the Mystics, she headed to Phoenix.
Charles signed with the Mercury during the 2022 offseason. The Mercury were fresh off of their 19-13 season in 2021. Phoenix reached the WNBA Finals that season, but they lost to the Chicago Sky.
Charles joining Phoenix was a move that could have given them the extra push they needed to win it all. However, that season had its share of challenges.
The 2022 season was the year that Brittney Griner missed due to a situation overseas. Phoenix also battled various injuries at that time. Charles was in action for the Mercury, but not for long. She played a total of 16 games, after Phoenix's season did not start on the best note.
Phoenix was 6-10 in their first 16 games, and they went on a seven-game losing streak in that period. Charles parted ways with the Mercury, and she signed with the Seattle Storm shortly after. The Mercury finished the season with a 15-21 record, and they managed to make the playoffs. They lost to the Las Vegas Aces in the first round.
Charles shines in short time with the Mercury
Despite only playing 16 games, Charles was playing well in her time. She averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Her stint showed that if the Mercury were at their full strength, they may have won another championship. However, it did not work out that way. Regardless, Charles showed how skilled she is, and in the Mercury's upcoming game against the Sun, she will be someone they have to keep an eye on.
