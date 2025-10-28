Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's 1998 Team Paves The Way For Future Teams

The Phoenix Mercury reached the WNBA Finals for the first time in 1998, and their new additions helped them get there.

Davion Moore

Aug 29, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; WNBA basketball on the floor during a game between the Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings in the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had a strong 1997 season. It was a special year for women's basketball, as the WNBA was getting started. There were eight teams in the league, and Phoenix was one of them. They played alongside teams like the Cleveland Rockers, the Houston Comets and the Los Angeles Sparks.

In their first season, the Mercury made the playoffs, and they were knocked out by the New York Liberty. After that season, the Mercury were even better. They finished the season with a record of 19-11. Phoenix made the playoffs once again, and after a series against the Rockers, the Mercury reached the WNBA Finals. They faced the Houston Comets, which is the team that won it all the year before.

At that time, the Mercury had players like Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms. They received them through allocation, and they later selected players in the elite draft and the 1997 WNBA Draft. In those drafts, they added players like Bridget Pettis, Toni Foster and Umeki Webb. They also signed Marlies Askamp that season.

Oct 13, 2024; Uncasville, Conn, USA; Class of 2024 inductee Michele Timms speaks during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Symphony Hall Springfield. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

In 1998, they had some more new faces. They added Michelle Brogan, who played with them in 1998 and 2000. They had Mikiko Hagiwara, as they acquired her in a trade with the Sacramento Monarchs.

Aug 13, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; Australia guard Kristi Harrower (10) defends against Korea guard Misun Lee (5) during the second half of a preliminary round game at the Olympic Basketball Gymnasium during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Phoenix also added Kristi Harrower, who signed with the team before the start of the season. Then, they had others like Brandy Reed, Maria Stepanova and Pauline Jordan.

Mercury's new players help them reach the Finals

The Mercury's mix of returning players and new faces helped them go far. Gillom had the best season of her career, and Pettis was the team's second-leading scorer. This team played well together, and their hard work paid off as it led to the Finals.

Aug 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wilson basketball is seen next to WNBA logo before a game between the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In those first four seasons, the Mercury made the playoffs three times. They missed the playoffs in 1999, but tey were back in the postseason in 2000. Phoenix's 1998 roster was special, and some of those players became All-Stars later on. Gillom and Timms made it in 1999 and Reed made it in 2000.

The Mercury were on the right track, and while their championship win came years later, the 1998 season showed that the front office could put a roster capable of contending. This was just the beginning for Phoenix, and this team paved the way for those who came after them.

