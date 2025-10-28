Mercury's 1998 Team Paves The Way For Future Teams
The Phoenix Mercury had a strong 1997 season. It was a special year for women's basketball, as the WNBA was getting started. There were eight teams in the league, and Phoenix was one of them. They played alongside teams like the Cleveland Rockers, the Houston Comets and the Los Angeles Sparks.
In their first season, the Mercury made the playoffs, and they were knocked out by the New York Liberty. After that season, the Mercury were even better. They finished the season with a record of 19-11. Phoenix made the playoffs once again, and after a series against the Rockers, the Mercury reached the WNBA Finals. They faced the Houston Comets, which is the team that won it all the year before.
At that time, the Mercury had players like Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms. They received them through allocation, and they later selected players in the elite draft and the 1997 WNBA Draft. In those drafts, they added players like Bridget Pettis, Toni Foster and Umeki Webb. They also signed Marlies Askamp that season.
In 1998, they had some more new faces. They added Michelle Brogan, who played with them in 1998 and 2000. They had Mikiko Hagiwara, as they acquired her in a trade with the Sacramento Monarchs.
Phoenix also added Kristi Harrower, who signed with the team before the start of the season. Then, they had others like Brandy Reed, Maria Stepanova and Pauline Jordan.
Mercury's new players help them reach the Finals
The Mercury's mix of returning players and new faces helped them go far. Gillom had the best season of her career, and Pettis was the team's second-leading scorer. This team played well together, and their hard work paid off as it led to the Finals.
In those first four seasons, the Mercury made the playoffs three times. They missed the playoffs in 1999, but tey were back in the postseason in 2000. Phoenix's 1998 roster was special, and some of those players became All-Stars later on. Gillom and Timms made it in 1999 and Reed made it in 2000.
The Mercury were on the right track, and while their championship win came years later, the 1998 season showed that the front office could put a roster capable of contending. This was just the beginning for Phoenix, and this team paved the way for those who came after them.
