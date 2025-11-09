How The Mercury Took Down Other Western Conference Teams
The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs in 1999, as they finished the season with a record of 15-17. While that is not a bad record, it was a step in the wrong direction. The Mercury made the WNBA Finals the year before, and they finished that season with a record of 19-11.
Despite the setback, the Mercury were right back in the playoffs the following year. They finished the 2000 season with a record of 20-12, and they went on to face the Los Angeles Sparks in the playoffs. However, the Sparks beat them 2-0 to advance, and the Houston Comets ended Los Angeles' run.
That year would be the last time the Mercury made the playoffs until 2007. It was also the last season that Cheryl Miller was their head coach. She resigned from the position, and Cynthia Cooper took over. Still, that was a successful season, and when it came to playing Western Conference teams, the Mercury held their own.
Mercury come to compete
Phoenix was 11-10 against Western Conference teams, and it all started with a win over Houston. The Mercury beat the Comets 80-62 to improve to 2-0. In their first game of the season, they faced an Eastern Conference foe. They beat the New York Liberty 51-48, and Brandy Reed was the team's leading scorer with 22 points. She was the only player who scored in double figures.
In the game against the Comets, Reed had another big game. She had 32 points, five rebounds, three steals and a block. Tonya Edwards was the second-leading scorer, as she had 16 points. She also had four rebounds and a steal. Then, Michelle Brogan had 11.
The Mercury faced another Western Conference team in their next game, and they also suffered their first loss. The Utah Starzz beat them 76-61. Reed and Edwards both had 13 points in that outing, and they were the only ones who scored in double digits.
Phoenix continued to play West teams, as they defeated the Seattle Storm, lost to the Sparks, won back-to-back games against the Portland Fire and split games with the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury went through their share of battles against Western Conference teams, and their last game was another win over the Fire. They beat them 68-60, and Reed finished the game with 18 points.
The 2000 season was a good year for the Mercury, and their wins over conference rivals helped them get to the playoffs.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's past seasons when you click right here!