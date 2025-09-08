How Temeka Johnson Helped The Mercury Win A Championship
The Phoenix Mercury have had several players over the years, and some of them were a part of history. Some of them won championships with the team, as Phoenix won championships in 2007, 2009 and 2014.
When it comes to their 2009 championship, one of the players on their roster was Temeka Johnson.
Johnson started her career with the Washington Mystics. The Mystics drafted her in 2005 with the sixth pick of the draft. In her rookie year, Johnson averaged 9.3 points, 5.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals. She won Rookie of the Year that season, and after that, she was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks. She spent three seasons with the Sparks before they traded her to the Mercury.
Johnson and the Mercury win the franchise's second title
With the Mercury winning in her first season with the team, it is safe to say that her first year was a success. She was a starter for the team, and she appeared in 34 games. She averaged 9.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds that season.
After winning a championship, Johnson played with Phoenix for two more years before they traded her to the Tulsa Shock. She ended up having her best season with them, as she averaged 12.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
Johnson's time with the Shock was brief, as she played for the Seattle Storm for the next two seasons. Then, she returned to the Sparks for her final year.
In her time with the Mercury, Johnson made an impact. On top of winning a championship, she is one some of the Mercury's franchise records lists. For example when it comes to the playoffs, she is on the games played list, the assists list and the points one. She is seventh on the games played one, ninth in points and third in assists.
When it comes to the regular season, she is seventh on the assists list, as she had 449 assists in her time with the Mercury. Johnson did well in her years with the Mercury, and they did something special in that time. Her contributions played a role in that.
Johnson's time with Phoenix shows how many talented players the Mercury have had, and how a number of them have played a role in the team winning a championship. Now, they are forever a part of the franchise's history.
