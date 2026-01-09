How The Mercury Went Undefeated In Overtime Games
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2006 season with a record of 18-16, and one of their new additions played a role in their success. The Mercury drafted Cappie Pondexter, and her career got off to an excellent start.
Pondexter averaged 19.5 points in her rookie season, and that led to her making the All-Rookie Team. She also was an All-Star that year, and she played alongside Diana Taurasi.
The Mercury played well, and their rookie had some great games in the process. Phoenix picked up some impressive wins during that time, and in some cases, those games went into overtime.
Phoenix's first overtime happened in July of that season, and they faced the New York Liberty. They beat the Liberty 94-88, and they picked up their eighth win of the season. Phoenix outscored New York 14-8 in the overtime period, and with great performances from the stars, the Mercury came out victorious.
Taurasi had a remarkable game, as she had 36 points. She did great rebounding-wise, as she had nine rebounds. She also had five assists, three steals and two blocks.
Pondexter had a strong performance, as she had 22 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. Outside of those two, the Mercury had two other players who scored 10 or more points. Kelly Miller and Kamila Vodichkova both had 12, and they both did well when it came to boards. Miller had eight rebounds and Vodichkova had seven.
After that, the Mercury had some more battles, but they did not have another overtime game until later on. They met the Houston Comets towards the end of the season, and that game was historic.
The Mercury beat the Comets 111-110 in a game that went into triple overtime. These teams went to war, and Taurasi had a career-high 47 points. Penny Taylor was the second-leading scorer, and she had 19 points. Then, the Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures, as Pondexter had 15, and Belinda Snell had 11.
Mercury went undefeated in overtime games
The 2006 season was significant, as the Mercury finished over .500. Then, a year later, they won their first championship. Phoenix was headed in the right direction, and wins like their overtime victories were proof of that.
