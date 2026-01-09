Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Went Undefeated In Overtime Games

The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs in 2006, but they were headed in the right direction. They picked up nice wins, and some of them required extra effort.

Davion Moore

Aug 26, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) lays up the ball against the San Antonio Silver Stars during the first half in game one of the Western Conference semi-finals in the 2010 WNBA playoffs at US Airways Center.
Aug 26, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) lays up the ball against the San Antonio Silver Stars during the first half in game one of the Western Conference semi-finals in the 2010 WNBA playoffs at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2006 season with a record of 18-16, and one of their new additions played a role in their success. The Mercury drafted Cappie Pondexter, and her career got off to an excellent start.

Pondexter averaged 19.5 points in her rookie season, and that led to her making the All-Rookie Team. She also was an All-Star that year, and she played alongside Diana Taurasi.

Diana Taurasi
August 28, 2010; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (right) drives to the basket against San Antonio Silver Stars forward Sophia Young (left) during the first half at the AT&T Center. Phoenix beat San Antonio 92-73. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images / Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

The Mercury played well, and their rookie had some great games in the process. Phoenix picked up some impressive wins during that time, and in some cases, those games went into overtime.

Phoenix's first overtime happened in July of that season, and they faced the New York Liberty. They beat the Liberty 94-88, and they picked up their eighth win of the season. Phoenix outscored New York 14-8 in the overtime period, and with great performances from the stars, the Mercury came out victorious.

Diana Taurasi
Aug. 25, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) pushes Indiana Fever guard Jeanette Pohlen (32) on the court during the first half at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Taurasi had a remarkable game, as she had 36 points. She did great rebounding-wise, as she had nine rebounds. She also had five assists, three steals and two blocks.

Pondexter had a strong performance, as she had 22 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. Outside of those two, the Mercury had two other players who scored 10 or more points. Kelly Miller and Kamila Vodichkova both had 12, and they both did well when it came to boards. Miller had eight rebounds and Vodichkova had seven.

After that, the Mercury had some more battles, but they did not have another overtime game until later on. They met the Houston Comets towards the end of the season, and that game was historic.

Diana Taurasi
Aug. 25, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) shouts on the court during the game against the Indiana Fever in the second half at US Airways Center. The Fever defeated the Mercury 85-72. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Mercury beat the Comets 111-110 in a game that went into triple overtime. These teams went to war, and Taurasi had a career-high 47 points. Penny Taylor was the second-leading scorer, and she had 19 points. Then, the Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures, as Pondexter had 15, and Belinda Snell had 11.

Mercury went undefeated in overtime games

The 2006 season was significant, as the Mercury finished over .500. Then, a year later, they won their first championship. Phoenix was headed in the right direction, and wins like their overtime victories were proof of that.

