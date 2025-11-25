Mercury's Whitcomb Helps Australia In Impressive Run
The 2024 Olympics were an exciting time, and there were several WNBA players involved. Team USA featured a number of stars, as players like A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and others helped the team win gold. Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi also played in what would be her last Olympics. Then, Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas were also involved.
Satou Sabally represented Germany, and she played well in that time. She helped her team reach the quarterfinals. Germany faced France, and France advanced after getting an 84-71 win.
There was another future Mercury player in action, as Sami Whitcomb was playing for Australia, and she had a nice run.
Whitcomb gets going
Australia started its Olympic journey with a game against Nigeria. Whitcomb was one of three players who scored in double figures, as she had 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Alanna Smith, who started her career with the Mercury, was the team's leader with 15 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. Jade Melbourne had 11 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal.
Australia lost that game, but Whitcomb and her team bounced back in the next one. They beat Canada 70-65, and the Mercury's sharpshooter was the leading scorer. She had 19 points, and she also had 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals. Australia also had three players who scored 11 points. Stephanie Talbot and Cayla George, who like Smith, started her career with the Mercury were two of the three, and Marianna Tolo did as well.
Whitcomb had another nice game after that, as she had 12 points and seven assists in her team's win over France. Phoenix's veteran was one of four players who scored in double digits, and Tess Madgen was the leading scorer with 18.
Serbia was Australia's next opponent, and Whitcomb had 15 points in the team's 85-67 win. Phoenix's shooter had a quieter game against Team USA, as she had five points. She also had three assists and two rebounds.
Then, in Australia's final game, Whitcomb had 14 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Whitcomb and her team came out victorious, and they received a medal.
Australia had a good run, and the team featured so many talented players. Outside of Whitcomb, Australia had players such as Ezi Magbegor, Amy Atwell, who played for Phoenix in 2024 and others. The Mercury reserve did her part, and in the end, her team's time in the Olympics was memorable.
Please follow us on X to read more about Sami Whitcomb's Olympic journey when you click right here!