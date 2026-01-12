Why The 1997 Mercury Set The Tone For Future Teams
The Phoenix Mercury made their debut in 1997, and they got off to a good start. They finished the season with a record of 16-12, and they made their first playoff appearance.
Phoenix faced the New York Liberty in the postseason, and New York picked up a 59-41 win. That was a lackluster performance from the Mercury, as Jennifer Gillom and Marlies Askamp were the leading scorers. They both had nine points.
Gillom also had seven rebounds, two steals and an assist. Then, Askamp had two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
The Mercury started the season with a win over the Charlotte Sting, as they beat them 76-59. Bridget Pettis was the leading scorer in that game, as she had 17 points. She also had three rebounds, three assists and a block. She made history during that game, as she became the first player to score a basket for the Mercury.
Outside of Pettis, the Mercury had another player who scored in double figures, as Toni Foster had 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block.
Phoenix ended the season with a win over the Los Angeles Sparks. The Mercury beat the Sparks 73-68, and Gillom had a big game. She had 29 points, eight rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block. Then, Askamp had 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
The Mercury started off strong, and the following year, they would have an even better season. They finished that season with a record of 19-11, and they reached the WNBA Finals. Since then, the franchise has made it five more times.
As far as the 1997 season, their winning percentage was 57.1. That is a solid number, and it is the franchise's 11th-best percentage. They have had better seasons, such as the 2025 season, and they have had worse. The 2023 season is a great example, as they had a record of 9-31.
Phoenix's 1997 team paves the way for future rosters
The Mercury are one of WNBA's best teams, and as the first season showed, they were bound to win a championship. While it did not happen right away, it happened when the team had stars like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter. Phoenix went through a difficult period, and when the franchise added those two, it put itself on the path towards greatness.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's first season when you click right here!