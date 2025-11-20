Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why The Mercury's Preseason Sparked Their Championship Run

The Phoenix Mercury had an amazing 2014 season, and before that, they lost their preseason games.

Davion Moore

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (middle) and teammates link arms as they watch during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Sky in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (middle) and teammates link arms as they watch during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Sky in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury accomplished something special in 2014. They won their third championship, and they did it in style. The Mercury were nearly unstoppable that season, and they beat the Los Angeles Sparks, the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky in the playoffs.

Phoenix swept Los Angeles to advance. Then, the Mercury beat the Lynx 2-1, as Minnesota picked up an 82-77 win in the second game. The Mercury quickly recovered, and they beat the Lynx by 18 in the following game. Then, they swept the Sky and added to their history.

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury players celebrate after receiving the WNBA championship trophy after defeating the Chicago Sky in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

It was a big season for the Mercury, and before things got started, they warmed up and played preseason games. They faced the Lynx and the Indiana Fever in those games, and they lost both of them. However, as history shows, it did not impact their season.

In the game against Minnesota, Candice Dupree was the team's leading scorer. She had 14 points, and she also had six rebounds and three assists. Maggie Lewis was not too far behind, as she had 13 points. She also had three assists and a rebound.

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (rear) hoists the WNBA championship trophy after defeating the Chicago Sky in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Brittney Griner was the third player who scored in double digits that game, as she had 12 points. She also had six rebounds, two blocks and an assist.

Despite solid shows from these three players, the Lynx beat the Mercury 72-64.

Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (right) and center Brittney Griner against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 97-68. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the Mercury's next game, the Fever beat them 75-60. Dupree was the leading scorer once again, and she had 15 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Griner had 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

No win? No problem

The Mercury went 0-2 in the preseason, but it did not matter. They started the regular season with a 78-65 win over the Seattle Storm. They beat the Sparks in the next game, but they lost to the Atlanta Dream in the next one. After that, the Mercury won their next five games.

Phoenix ended up going on a major winning streak, and it started with a 90-69 win over Los Angeles. Then, the Mercury dominated in their next 15 games, and they showed that they were a dangerous team. The Mercury had an excellent year, and it was only a matter of time before they won it all. So, while the preseason did not go in their favor, it did not impact the season.

