Why Thomas' Facilitating Led To Phoenix's Success
Alyssa Thomas was one of the Phoenix Mercury's new additions, and in her first year with the team, she had an excellent season. She nearly averaged a triple-double, and she had some stellar performances during the season. She had eight triple-doubles, which is a league record. The previous record was six, and that was the number she tallied back in 2023.
Thomas' season was full of remarkable performances, and as her triple-doubles show, she was doing a bit of everything.
Phoenix's star had her biggest game points-wise against the Indiana Fever. She had 32 points in that game, and the Fever beat the Mercury 107-101. That is Thomas' career high, and before that, her career high was 29. She had 29 in a game against the Minnesota Lynx, only a few games before facing Indiana.
When it comes to her best game as a facilitator, she had 16 assists against the Golden State Valkyries.
Thomas was the league's best facilitator, as she was the Peak Performer in assists. She averaged 9.2 assists this season, and she had a significant lead over other players.
The Mercury forward did a great job when it came to getting her teammates the ball, and there were multiple instances where she had 10 or more assists in a game.
Phoenix's star had 15 assists in the team's fifth game. The Mercury faced the Chicago Sky, and picked up a 94-89 win. She also had 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Thomas had 10 assists in her next game. Phoenix faced the Dallas Wings, and Thomas' new team won 93-80.
After the win over Dallas, Thomas had 13 assists against the Las Vegas Aces. Then, she had 11 in the next game, as the Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 83-75.
Early in the season, Thomas kept coming close to tallying a triple-double. There were instances where she had double-doubles, and they sometimes consisted of having 10 or more points and 10-plus assists.
Thomas finally had her triple-double, as she had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds against the Wings. Then, it was only up from there. She continued to get triple-doubles, and she was a maestro when it came to getting her teammates involved
The Mercury star had 10 or more assists in 16 games this season, and as far as the postseason, she had four. Thomas could not be stopped, and when she was dishing the ball to her teammates, they were at their best.
