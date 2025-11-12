Why Mercury's Thomas Will Climb Key Playoff List
The Phoenix Mercury added some new stars this year, and their performances throughout the regular season and postseason were a major factor in the team's success. The Mercury made the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history, and during that playoff run, Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas added their name to the franchise's playoff records.
Copper joined the team before the 2024 season, and she helped them finish that year with a record of 19-21. The Mercury reached the playoffs, and they were knocked out by the Minnesota Lynx early on.
Then, the Mercury added Sabally and Thomas during the offseason, and the trio led the team to a successful season.
Phoenix moved the ball well during the regular season and postseason, and one of the team's new stars is now on the postseason assists list.
Mercury legend Diana Taurasi is still first on the list, as she had 296 assists in her playoff years. Penny Taylor remains second on the list, and she had 175 assists in her time. Now, there is a new player who is third, as Thomas had 97 in this year's postseason run.
Thomas joins Mercury legends
Thomas led the league in assists during the regular season, as she averaged 9.2. She was the league's Peak Performer in this area, and during the season, she was dishing the ball to teammates like she was a point guard.
Phoenix's star continued to facilitate during the playoffs, and now, she is a part of Mercury's history.
After Thomas, DeWanna Bonner holds the next stop. She has a total of 92 assists, and with Thomas being on the list, she is no longer the only active player featured on it.
Temeka Johnson also had 92 in her years, and Cappie Pondexter had 91. Brittney Griner is seventh on the list, as she had 90 steals during the playoffs. Then, Skylar Diggins had 78, and Candice Dupree and Leilani Mitchell both had 42.
The Mercury showed that they are a true contender this season, and come next year, they may go on another deep playoff run. Thomas will be one of the players who will help them get there, and during that time, her assists total will go up. Then, she may even become the franchise leader.
