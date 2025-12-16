Why Mercury's Copper Is A 3-Point Threat
Kahleah Copper joined the Phoenix Mercury before the 2024 season, and since then, she has been one of their best players. She averaged a career-high 21.1 points in her first season, and the following year, she averaged 15.6.
Copper is an elite scorer, and she has proved it time and time again. Her performance in Game 4 of this year's WNBA Finals is a prime example. She had 30 points in that game, and she gave it her all as she looked to extend the series.
Copper gets hot, takes down Western Conference rival
The Mercury guard can score in a variety of ways, and because of that, she sometimes gets hot from deep. She can knock down 3-point shots, and this year, the most she made in a game was five. She did that against the Golden State Valkyries, and in the end, she finished with 25 points. She also had five rebounds and an assist.
Phoenix's star was one of five players who scored in double figures. Satou Sabally had 17 points, and she also had six assists and four rebounds. Natasha Mack had 14 points, Alyssa Thomas had 13 and DeWanna Bonner had 12. The Mercury played well as a team, and they beat the Valkyries 98-91.
With that performance, Copper tied a career high. Her five 3-pointers are the most she has made in her career, and the first time she did it was back in 2023.
Copper was playing for the Chicago Sky at that time, and she had five 3-pointers against the New York Liberty. The Sky won that game 86-82, and Copper had 27 points. She also had seven rebounds and three assists. She was the team's leading scorer in what was a team effort.
In her first season with the Mercury, Copper had five 3-pointers against the Las Vegas Aces. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Aces 98-88. It was a big night for the Mercury star, as she had 37 points. She also had four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. There were two other players who scored at least 10 points in that game, as Sug Sutton had 12, and Natasha Cloud had 11.
Copper is a dangerous scorer, and when she knocks down 3-pointers, it is even harder to stop her.
