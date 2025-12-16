Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Mercury's Copper Is A 3-Point Threat

Kahleah Copper is a great scorer, and in her time with the Mercury, she has knocked down her share of 3-pointers.

Davion Moore

Sep 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) attempts a shot in front of Washington Mystics guard Jade Melbourne (5) during the first quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
Sep 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) attempts a shot in front of Washington Mystics guard Jade Melbourne (5) during the first quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Kahleah Copper joined the Phoenix Mercury before the 2024 season, and since then, she has been one of their best players. She averaged a career-high 21.1 points in her first season, and the following year, she averaged 15.6.

Copper is an elite scorer, and she has proved it time and time again. Her performance in Game 4 of this year's WNBA Finals is a prime example. She had 30 points in that game, and she gave it her all as she looked to extend the series.

Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) celebrates her 3-pointer over New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) at PHX Arena on Aug 30, 2025, in Phoenix. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Copper gets hot, takes down Western Conference rival

The Mercury guard can score in a variety of ways, and because of that, she sometimes gets hot from deep. She can knock down 3-point shots, and this year, the most she made in a game was five. She did that against the Golden State Valkyries, and in the end, she finished with 25 points. She also had five rebounds and an assist.

Phoenix's star was one of five players who scored in double figures. Satou Sabally had 17 points, and she also had six assists and four rebounds. Natasha Mack had 14 points, Alyssa Thomas had 13 and DeWanna Bonner had 12. The Mercury played well as a team, and they beat the Valkyries 98-91.

Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) celebrates a three point shot against the Chicago Sky in the second half at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With that performance, Copper tied a career high. Her five 3-pointers are the most she has made in her career, and the first time she did it was back in 2023.

Copper was playing for the Chicago Sky at that time, and she had five 3-pointers against the New York Liberty. The Sky won that game 86-82, and Copper had 27 points. She also had seven rebounds and three assists. She was the team's leading scorer in what was a team effort.

Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) shoots the ball against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Jackie Young (0) during the first quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

In her first season with the Mercury, Copper had five 3-pointers against the Las Vegas Aces. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Aces 98-88. It was a big night for the Mercury star, as she had 37 points. She also had four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. There were two other players who scored at least 10 points in that game, as Sug Sutton had 12, and Natasha Cloud had 11.

Copper is a dangerous scorer, and when she knocks down 3-pointers, it is even harder to stop her.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.