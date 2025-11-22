Why Mercury's Gillom Had A Big 1998 Season
The Phoenix Mercury were just getting started in 1997, and they needed to build their roster to prepare for the season. As one of the WNBA's original teams, they had a chance to add players in a variety of ways.
For starters, the Mercury received two players through allocation, and those two players became the team's first All-Stars. Phoenix acquired Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms during that time, and they continued to add players through drafts and signings.
Both Gillom and Timms had strong seasons in 1997, as they helped the team reach the playoffs. They played well all season, and their impact helped the team make history.
Gillom led the way for Phoenix, as she averaged 15.7 points and 5.4 rebounds that year. Then, Bridget Pettis averaged 12.6 points and Timms was right behind her as she averaged 12.1.
After the team's successful season, Gillom had an even bigger year. In 1998, the Mercury star averaged 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists. She had the best year of her career, and as a result, the Mercury made the WNBA Finals for the first time.
Gillom had some good performances that season, and her best was against the Cleveland Rockers. She had 38 points and the only other player who scored in double figures was Michelle Brogan. Brogan had 12 points, and she also had four rebounds and two steals.
Gillom receives recognition
The Mercury star had an excellent year, and her performances caught the attention of the league. Gillom was not only one of the players who made the All-WNBA First Team, but she also received votes for a prestigious award.
Phoenix's forward joined Cynthia Cooper, Suzie McConell Serio, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson on the All-WNBA Team. Then, she finished second in Most Valuable Player (MVP) voting.
Cooper won the award that year, which marked her second MVP win. The Houston Comets star received 37 first-place votes, and she won 426 points. The most points a player could win in the race were 450. Phoenix's star had eight votes, and she won 303 points.
Los Angeles Sparks star Lisa Leslie was third, and she had 163 points. Then, there were others who received points as well.
Gillom was the Mercury's first star, and in what would be her best season, she proved that she could compete with the best.
