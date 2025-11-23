Why Mercury Legend Taurasi's Presence Helped Team USA
The 2024 Olympics featured some of the WNBA's best players, and while younger talent led the way, there were veterans who helped guide them to success. The Phoenix Mercury had ties to the 2024 U.S. team, as Kahleah Copper and Diana Taurasi were in action. Brittney Griner was also involved, and she was still playing for the Mercury at that time. Alyssa Thomas was involved, but she was playing for the Connecticut Sun at that time.
Taurasi began her Olympic journey back in 2004. That was a big year for the Mercury guard, as she helped the UConn Huskies win their third championship in a row. Then, she was the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and she later won Rookie of the Year.
Phoenix's new star helped Team USA win gold, and after that, she remained one of their most important players. The 2024 Olympics would be her last appearance, and while she played fewer minutes, her presence was valuable.
Team USA kicks off Olympic journey
In USA's game against Japan, Taurasi played 15 minutes. She had three rebounds in that game, and she scored two points and an assist.
A'ja Wilson was the team's leading scorer in that game, as she had 24 points. She also had 13 rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Breanna Stewart was behind Wilson, and she had 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Then, Team USA had three players who scored 11 points. Those players were Kelsey Plum, Sabrina Ionescu and Griner. All of them helped USA win 102-76.
In Team USA's game against Belgium, Tauasi played 14 minutes. She did not score in that game, but her team won 87-74. Stewart was the leading scorer this time with 26 points, and Wilson had 23.
Taurasi played limited minutes against Germany, but USA won 87-68. Jackie Young was the team's leading scorer, and Satou Sabally, who joined the Mercury this year, led Germany with 15 points.
Phoenix's star played against Nigeria, and she had four assists. She also had three points. Wilson was the leading scorer with 20 points. Taurasi did not score in the next game, and she did not play in USA's final game. Team USA came out victorious, as they beat Australia 85-64 and beat France 67-66.
This Olympic run was different for Taurasi, as she took a backseat while players like Stewart and Wilson were the leaders. Regardless, the Mercury legend contributed and helped the team add to their legacy. Taurasi had an astonishing career, and this run helped her go out on a high note.
