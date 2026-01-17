Why The Mercury Lost Their Overtime Games

Phoenix Mercury On SI

The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs for the second time in 2001, but they put up a fight in some of their games.

The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2001 season with a record of 13-19, and it was the second time they missed the playoffs. The first time was in 1999, and they finished that season with a record of 15-17.

The Mercury had some battles in the 2001 season, but that year started with a big loss. They faced the Utah Starzz, and the Starzz beat them 81-62. Utah's win was due to its balanced effort, as four players scored 10 or more points.

Phoenix had two players who scored in double figures, and they came off the bench. Tonya Edwards had 15 points, and she also had two assists and two steals. Trisha Fallon had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals.

After that loss, the Mercury lost a road game. They faced the Seattle Storm, and the Storm beat them 83-70. Lisa Harrison and Edwards both had 14 points, and Bridget Pettis had 11 points off the bench. Pettis also had eight rebounds, three assists and a steal.

The Mercury beat the Minnesota Lynx in the next game, and after that, they had a battle with the Portland Fire.

Mercury fall in overtime

Portland beat Phoenix 71-69, and that game went into overtime. Jennifer Gillom was the leading scorer in that game, and she had 14 points. She also had 11 rebounds, two assists and a block. Harrison had 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Then, Kristen Veal had 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Mercury had another overtime later in the season, and they lost that one as well. The Indiana Fever beat them 86-78, despite a balanced effort from the Mercury. They had four players who scored in double figures, and Trisha Fallon was the leader.

Fallon had 18 points, and she also had four rebounds, an assist and a block. Maria Stepanova had 17 points, nine rebounds, five blocks, four steals and three assists. Harrison had 15 points, five rebounds and an assist.

Gillom had a good game, as well, as she had 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. The Mercury played well, but in the end, the Fever came out on top.

Phoenix went 0-2 in overtime games, but the Mercury put up a fight. After that season, the Mercury regressed, but they encountered overtime games here and there.

