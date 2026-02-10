Why The Struggling Mercury Received Recognition
The Phoenix Mercury added two stars in 2004, but the year before that, they struggled. They finished the season with a record of 8-26, which was their worst record up to that point. Their 2012 season became the worst, as they finished that season with a record of 7-27.
It was a difficult period for the Mercury, and they had started the season with two losses. They lost to the Sacramento Monarchs and the Houston Comets before beating the San Antonio Silver Stars. Then, the Mercury went on a five-game losing streak before getting their second win. They pulled off a victory over the Comets, then they had another losing streak.
Mercury receive recognition
Wins were scarce that season, but Phoenix picked up its eighth win in the second-to-last game of the season. It was an 89-62 victory over the Silver Stars. Anna DeForge was the leading scorer in that game, and she had 24 points. She filled the stat sheet, as she had four steals, three rebounds, two blocks and an assist.
Kayte Christensen, a player the Mercury drafted the year before, had 16 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block. She came off the bench in that game, and she played a big role in the team's win.
The Mercury had two more players who scored in double figures, as Lisa Harrison had 11 points and Tamicha Jackson had 10.
Despite Phoenix's struggles, the Mercury had a few players involved in award races. There were no Mercury players tied to the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, and Lauren Jackson took it.
Cheryl Ford, won Rookie of the Year, and she did well for the Detrot Shock. Sheryl Swoopes won Defensive Player of the Year, and Michelle Snow won Most Improved Player. DeForge was involved in this race, and she finished third. She received 10 points in this race.
Christensen was involved in the Sportsmanship Award race, and she was tied for 10th. She received a point, and Pollyanna Johns Kimbrough, Taj McWilliams-Franklin and Sophia Witherspoon did as well.
Things would begin to change for the Mercury, as the new stars would come in and make an impact the following year. Until then, the Mercury were having a tough time and worked hard to get their eight wins.
