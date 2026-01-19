Why Mercury's Timms Impacted Both Ends Of The Floor
Michele Timms is one of the Phoenix Mercury's original players, and they received her in the allocation phase. The WNBA was just getting started, and each team received two players to build around. Then, teams slowly added others until they had a full roster.
The Mercury also received Jennifer Gillom during that phase, and both players became the franchise's first All-Stars. The WNBA introduced the star-studded event in 1999, and players like Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes and Lisa Leslie were involved. Timms was a starter in that game, and GIllom was a reserve.
Timms spent her entire WNBA career with the Mercury. She played with them for five years, and her best season was her first. She averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals that year, and she was a part of a few award races.
Phoenix's All-Star was a part of the Defensive Player of the Year race, and she received Most Valuable Player (MVP) nods. She was second in the first race, and she was fifth in the second.
In her first season, Timms scored 326 points. She had her career high during that time, as she had a 24-point game against the Houston Comets. She also had three rebounds and a steal. The Mercury lost that game, as the Comets beat them 77-69.
Timms' 326 points was the most points she scored in a season, and her second best was in 1998. She scored 207, and she averaged 6.9 points, 5.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
Phoenix's legend scored 866 points in her career, and the lowest amount she had during a season was 30. She played eight games in 2000, but she played 21 in her final year.
Timms shines during Mercury's playoff runs
When it comes to the playoffs, Timms had two seasons under her belt. She scored a total of 59 points during those runs, and 54 were scored during Phoenix's 1998 run. Her best game during that time was her 24-point outing against the Comets. The Mercury met the Comets in the WNBA Finals, and while Phoenix won the first game, Houston won the next two.
Timms is a Mercury legend, and while she was known for her defense, she did did her share of scoring as well.
Please follow us on X to read more about Michele Timms and her top performances when you click right here!