Why Candice Dupree Was Key In Phoenix's 2011 Season

Candice Dupree joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2010, and in her second season with the team, she had some strong performances.

Sep 25, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) and teammate guard Diana Taurasi (3) react on the court while playing against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half at the US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) and teammate guard Diana Taurasi (3) react on the court while playing against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half at the US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Candice Dupree joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2010. They acquired her before the start of the season, and they gave up a big name. The Mercury moved Cappie Pondexter, and she went to the New York Liberty. In her first season with the Liberty, Pondexter had a big year with New York, and she averaged a career-high 21.4 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Dupree had a nice season of her own, as she averaged 15.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal. She made her playoff debut that year, and she averaged 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists. She made an impact right away, and she continued to contribute in her remaining years with the Mercury.

Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Mercury forward played well in 2011, and she averaged 14.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Dupree's best game during the regular season was a 27-point game against the Washington Mystics. She had seven rebounds and three assists to go along with her points.

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix had another player who scored in double digits, as Taurasi had 21 points. She also had seven assists and four rebounds. The Mercury won that game, and they improved to 16-12 as a result.

Dupree has Mercury beat Western Conference rival

The Mercury finished the season with a record of 19-15, and they faced the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx during the playoffs, and Dupree had her best performance against Seattle.

Sep 25, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) while playing against the Minnesota Lynx at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 103-86. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Dupree had 29 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and an assist in her team's 92-83 win. Taurasi played well, and she had 26 points, four rebounds, three assists and a block. DeWanna Bonner had 13 points,13 rebounds, three steals and an assist. Then, Penny Taylor had 12 points, six assists, three rebounds and a steal.

The Mercury beat the Storm 2-1 in that series, and when it came to the next series, the Lynx beat them 2-0. Dupree and the Mercury played well that year, and a few years later, the forward helped her team win another championship. Dupree had some great years with Phoenix, and this was just the beginning.

The All-Star forward played with them until she was traded to the Indiana Fever. Dupree was a skilled player, and now, she is one of the Mercury's most legendary players.

