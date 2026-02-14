Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why The Mercury Were Recognized Despite Their Struggles

The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs in 2001, and despite their struggles, some of their players were involved in award races.

Davion Moore

The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs in 2001, which was the second time in franchise history. The Mercury missed the playoffs for the first time in 1999, and they finished that season with a record of 15-17.

Phoenix's 2001 season was a different story, and the team finished 13-19. It was the start of a rebuilding period for the Mercury, and it would be a few years before they returned to the playoffs.

The Mercury strugged in 2001, but there were some positives. Some of their players were recognized, and they were involved in award races. While none of them won, they had solid seasons and their efforts did not go unnoticed.

Looking at the award races, the Mercury were tied to the Defensive Player of the Year, the Most Improved Player and the Sportsmanship Award.

Lisa Harrison was involved in the Defensive Player of the Year race, and she earned a point. She was tied with Allison Feaster, Taj McWilliams-Franklin, DeLisha Milton-Jones and Teresa Weatherspoon. Debbie Black won the award, and she received 22 points.

Maria Stepanova was a part of the Most Improved Player race, and she received five points. She was tied for fourth, as Elena Baranova had the same amount. Allison Feaster and Latasha Byears were ahead of them, and Janeth Arcain ended up winning the award. She earned 25 points, while Feaster had seven and Byears had six.

Stepanova had an impressive season, as she averaged 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, two blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals.

Mercury legend Michele Timms comes on the court during the Ring of Honor ceremony at the Footprint Center on Saturday, May 18, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mercury veteran gets recognized

Michele Timms was a part of the Sportsmanship Award race, and she received a point. She was tied with several players, as Sandy Brondello, Jackie Stiles and others had the same. Sue Wicks won the award, and she had four points.

In what was Timms' final season, she received nods for an award that Jennifer Gillom would win the following year. Gillom and Timms entered the league together, as both of them were a part of the WNBA's allocation phase. They went to the Mercury, while players like Sheryl Swoopes and Lisa Leslie went to the Houston Comets and the Los Angeles Sparks, respectively.

The Mercury did not have their best season, but they still received nods for their efforts.

