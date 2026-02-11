Why Phoenix Lost To A Contending Eastern Conference Team
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2018 season with a record of 20-14. It was a strong season for them, and they were second in the Western Conference. The Seattle Storm were on top of the West, and they finished the season with a record of 26-8.
Phoenix played well during the season, and the playoffs were even better. It all started with a single-elimination game against the Dallas Wings, and the Mercury beat them 101-83.
After that game, the Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 96-86, and they faced the Storm in a series. Seattle beat Phoenix 3-2, and the Storm went to the WNBA Finals. They beat the Washington Mystics 3-0, and they won their third championship.
The Mercury did well that season, and they won some of their season series. They also had a few losses.
Phoenix's series against Washington resulted in a loss, as the Mystics beat the Mercury 2-1. The Mercury started the series with a loss, as the Mystics beat them 103-95.
Brittney Griner was the leading scorer in that game, and she had 27 points. She had five rebounds and a block in the process. DeWanna Bonner was the second-leading scorer, and she had 25 points. She also had four assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block. Briann January was the last player to score in double figures, as she had 11.
Washington secured the win, and Kristi Toliver led the way. She had 30 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Toliver has ties to the Mercury, and she is their associate head coach.
Mercury tie the series
The Mercury bounced back from that loss, as they beat the Mystics 84-74. Griner was the leading scorer with 24 points, and Bonner had 23. Yvonne Turner had a nice game off the bench, and she had 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Phoenix hosted Washington in the final game, and the Mystics came out on top. They beat the Mercury 103-98, and Griner had a massive game. She had 35 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a block.
Taurasi had a strong performace as well, as she had 29 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a block. Bonner played well, and she had 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.
Griner and her teammates played well, but Elena Delle Donne and her teammates came out on top. She had 30 points, and the Mystics had three more players who scored in double figures.
The Mercury lost the series, but in the end, they picked up wins against other teams.
