Why Mercury's Westbeld Has A Bright Future
Kathryn Westbeld was one of the Phoenix Mercury's rookies this season, and she had a nice year. She averaged 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds this season, and her best game was against the Los Angeles Sparks. She had 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and an assist.
Westbeld signed a training camp deal with Phoenix, and for the first time in her career, she stepped on a WNBA court. She signed a contract with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2018, but she did not make the final roster. Westbeld ended up playing overseas, and the Mercury gave her an opportunity.
Although Westbeld went undrafted in 2018, that year was significant for her. She helped Notre Dame win it all, as the Fighting Irish beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 61-58. Westbeld was the team's top rebounder in that game, as she had nine boards. She also had six points, an assist and a steal.
It was a good year for Westbeld and Notre Dame, and during that time, the Mercury rookie had the best game of her college career.
Westbeld leads Notre Dame
Notre Dame faced Florida State in January of that year, and Westbeld had a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds. She also had two assists in that game. She was the team's leading scorer, and there were five other players who scored 10 or more points.
Arike Ogunbowale was the second-leading scorer, and she had 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. The skilled guard went on to become the star of the Dallas Wings later that year. Jessica Shepard also had 19 points, and she had nine rebounds, four assists and a steal in the process. Shepard now plays for the Minnesota Lynx.
Jackie Young had 16 points, eight assists, six rebounds, a steal and a block. She is a star for the Las Vegas Aces, and her team faced Westbeld's team in the WNBA Finals. Kristina Nelson had 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. This was a balanced effort from Notre Dame, and they beat them 100-69.
Westbeld played well, and she had another 20-point game that year. She had 20 points and seven rebounds against Oregon. The Mercury forward is a talented player, and now that she is in the league, she can show what she is made of.
