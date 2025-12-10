Why Whitcomb's Shooting Helped The Mercury
Sami Whitcomb had a good year with the Phoenix Mercury, as she averaged 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. She made 86 3-pointers this season, which made her the team's leader in that area.
Whitcomb was three shots shy of tying the most she has made in a season, as she made 89 back in 2023. She was playing for the Seattle Storm at that time, and she averaged 9.7 points and shot 38.5 percent from deep.
The Mercury sharpshooter was one of their key players, and she nearly won her third championship. She won two in the past, as she was with the Storm for two of their wins. They beat the Washington Mystics in 2018, and they beat the Las Vegas Aces in 2020.
Phoenix's veteran has established herself over the years. She went undrafted in 2010, and she was playing internationally before joining the Storm in 2017. Since then, she has played an important role in teams' success.
This year, Whitcomb had her career high in points. She had a 36-point game against the Dallas Wings, and she helped the team get a 30-point win over Dallas. Whitcomb knocked down seven 3-pointers in that game, which tied her career high.
Whitcomb ties career high
Back in 2021, the sharpshooter had seven 3-pointers in a game against the Atlanta Dream. She was playing for the New York Liberty at the time, and they beat the Dream 101-78. She had 30 points, and she was the team's leading scorer. They had three other players who scored in double figures, as Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had 28 points, Michaela Onyenwere, who played for the Mercury in 2023 had 18 and Sabrina Ionescu had 10.
Whitcomb is a 3-point threat, and outside of her big game against the Wings, she had some more impressive outings during the season. She had five 3-pointers in back-to-back games, as the Mercury picked up wins over the Chicago Sky and the Liberty.
The Mercury beat the Sky 107-86, and Whitcomb had 17 points. She also had four rebounds and two assists. In the win over the Liberty, she had 15 points. She also had three assists and two steals.
Later in the season, she had five 3-pointers against the Los Angeles Sparks. She finished with 17 points, four assists, four steals and two rebounds.
Whitcomb was a great addition to the team, and if she returns next season, her shooting can help Phoenix win a title.
Please follow us on X to read more about Sami Whitcomb and what she has accomplished in her career when you click right here!