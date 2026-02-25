Mercury's Williams Contributes In Her First College Season
Kiana Williams was one of the Phoenix Mercury's reserves in 2025, and she played 11 games. She averaged 4.1 points and a rebound during that time.
Williams started her WNBA journey with the Seattle Storm, as they drafted her in the second round of the 2021 WNBA Draft. She had different stints with them, and in between those times, she spent some time with the Connecticut Sun.
Evenually, she made her way to Phoenix, and she contributed at different points in the season.
Before her time with the Storm, Williams attended Stanford. She played well in her years with the team, and in her final season, she averaged 14.0 points, 3.1 assists, two rebounds and 1.3 steals.
That was a big year for Williams and her team, as they won a championship. They beat Arizona in a close battle, and Haley Jones, who spent some time with the Mercury later on, won Most Outstanding Player.
Williams had some solid seasons, and in her first, she averaged 10.4 points, 1.9 assists and 1.7 rebounds. She played 35 games, and she started in 26 of them.
The Stanford guard made her debut against Ohio State, and she played eight minutes. She did not score in that game, and Ohio State picked up an 85-64 win. After that game, Williams had a seven-point game against UConn. She also had five rebounds in that game, and she knocked down a 3-pointer. Stanford suffered another blowout loss, but that would soon change.
Williams and her teammates beat UC Riverside, and she had three points, three assists and two rebounds in that outing. They had a win under their belt, and they won the next three games. Then, Stanford faced Ohio State again, and the Buckeyes won in overtime. Williams went scoreless in that loss, but she had two assists.
Williams has an impressive game
That was a tough loss, but Stanford bounced back in the next game. The team beat San Francisco, and Williams scored in double figures for the first time. She had 17 points, and she also had five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. The guard played well, and she scored in double figures for the next three games.
Overall, the future Mercury player had a nice season, and when she got going, she gave opposing teams trouble.
