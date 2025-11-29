Mercury's Williams Showcases Skills In College
The Phoenix Mercury nearly won a championship this year, and while the play of the starters gets the attention, this team also had some talented reserves. The Mercury had players like DeWanna Bonner and Sami Whitcomb leading the way, but there were also players like Kathryn Westbeld, Kiana Williams and more who helped the team when their number was called.
Westbeld was one of the team's rookies, and for Williams, she was a veteran guard.
Williams played 11 games with the Mercury this year, and she averaged 4.1 points and a rebound. She was no stranger to the franchise, as she signed a training camp deal with them back in 2022. However, she did not make the final roster.
The Mercury guard played well in the minutes she received, and when it comes to the team's roster, Williams is one of the players who has a special accolade.
Phoenix's veteran was drafted in 2021. That was a good year for her, as she was drafted by the Seattle Storm, and they won that year's Commissioner's Cup. Williams also won an NCAA championship a bit before that.
Williams played for Stanford in her college years, and overall, she averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Her best season was her third year, as she averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals. The 2019-20 season was also when Williams had her best game.
Stanford won a close game against Colorado that year, and Williams was the team's leading scorer. She had 29 points in that game, and she also had four assists, three rebounds and two steals. There was one other player who scored in double figures, as Nadia Fingall had 13 points. She also had six rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Williams helps Stanford pull off close win
The Cardinal beat the Buffaloes 69-66 in that game, and Williams and her team picked up their 23rd win. They finished the season with a record of 27-6.
During those years, Williams had several games of 20 or more points, and she had two 27-point games in 2020. She did it in a game against Southern California, and Stanford won 80-60. Then, her other 27-point game was against Arizona, and the Wildcats beat them 73-72 in overtime.
Williams had some good years with Stanford, and now, she is carving her path in the WNBA.
