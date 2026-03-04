Mercury Win In Overtime, Take Series Against West Rival
The 2017 Phoenix Mercury had some battles throughout the season, and they had some challenging games against Western Conference rivals.
Phoenix started its season against a conference rival, as the Mercury hosted the Dallas Wings. The Wings beat them 68-58, and Kaela Davis, who played for Phoenix years later, led them to victory. She had 20 points off the bench, and players like Allisha Gray and Theresa Plaisance backed her up.
For the Mercury, Brittney Griner was the leading scorer, and she had 18 points, two rebounds and two blocks. Then, the Mercury had one more player who scored in double figures, as Camille Little had 11 points and four steals.
Mercury return the favor
Dallas set the tone, but Phoenix responded in the next two games. The Mercury beat the Wings 107-65 in the second game, and Leilani Mitchell was the top performer. She had 19 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Mitchell came off the bench, and there were other players who scored in double figures. Diana Taurasi had 18 points and two rebounds.
There were two players who scored 12 points, as Griner and Emma Cannon had similar stats. Then, Shay Murphy and Cayla George had 11 points and 10 points, respectively.
Phoenix was home for that game, and later on, the Mercury beat the Wings on the road. That game was much closer than the second, as the Mercury picked up a 101-100 victory. Dallas put up a fight, and Phoenix's win came in overtime.
Monique Currie was the star of that game, and she had 29 points. The Mercury had three more players with 10 or more points, as Cannon and Danielle Robinson both had 17. Then, Taurasi had 16 points, seven assists, three blocks and two rebounds.
Currie and her teammates played an excellent game, and the Wings would not go away. Phoenix won that game, and while the team did not sweep its rival, it still won the series.
The Mercury fought hard that year, and wins over teams like the Wings helped them get to the playoffs. The Wings made the playoffs themselves, and they were knocked out early. They faced the Washington Mystics, and Washington picked up an 86-76 win. It was a solid year for both West teams, and as far as their outings against each other, the Mercury had the upper hand.
