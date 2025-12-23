Remembering Phoenix's 2014 All-Star Game
The All-Star Game was held in Phoenix in 2000, and that was not the only time the city hosted the event. The 2000 All-Star Game was a success, and the Phoenix Mercury were represented in the process.
Phoenix Mercury forward Brandy Reed was named an All-Star, and she earned that honor due to her strong season. She averaged a career-high 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals.
The West won that game, as Reed and her teammates beat the East 73-61. Phoenix hosted the All-Star Game fourteen years later, and the Mercury were represented once again. They had three players in that game, as Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner were in the starting lineup. Then, Candice Dupree was one of the West's reserves.
Both teams had elite talent, as the Mercury stars played alongside players like Skylar Diggins, Maya Moore, Candace Parker and others. The Eastern Conference had players like Shoni Schimmel, Tina Charles and Tamika Catchings. The East also had a familiar face, as Cappie Pondexter was a part of that game. Pondexter was playing for the New York Liberty at that time, which is where she landed when the Mercury traded her.
In what was an exciting game, the East came out victorious. They beat the West 125-124 in a game that went into overtime. The East was led by Schimmel, who finished the game with 29 points, eight assists, three rebounds and two steals. Her performance led to her winning All-Star Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Charles was a reserve, and she had 19 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist. Katie Douglas came off the bench as well, and she had 15 points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block. Then, Catchings had 14 points and Angel McCoughtry had 13.
As far as the West, Diggins was the leader with 27 points, seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block. Moore had 24 points, eight assists, five rebounds and a steal. Griner had 17 points, five rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Then, Dupree had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Mercury prepare for playoff run
The Mercury were having a tremendous year, and the All-Star Game was a chance to unwind. Once that was over, Phoenix continued to have an excellent year, and after a deep playoff run, the Mercury won it all. The All-Star Game is a special event, and Phoenix will remain connected to it.
