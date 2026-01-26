Phoenix Mercury On SI

Remembering Phoenix's Late Picks

The Phoenix Mercury have drafted several players, and occasionally, they found some "under the radar" players in late rounds.

Davion Moore

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert during the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert during the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury began their journey in 1997, and during that time, they built their roster. They went through different phases as they acquired players in an allocation period and two drafts.

The Mercury received Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms during allocation, and after that, they added Bridget Pettis and Nancy Lieberman.

Aug 17, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Power head coach Nancy Lieberman during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Phoenix had four picks in the 1997 WNBA Draft, and their first pick was Toni Foster. After picking Foster, the Mercury selected Tia Jackson in the second round, then they added Umeki Webb in the third and Monique Ambers in the fourth.

Webb spent two seasons with the Mercury, and in her first season, she averaged five points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals. The following year, she averaged 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals.

The Mercury draft pick was waived after that, but she joined the Miami Sol in 2000. She played 13 games with them, and she started in five.

Players move down court Saturday, July 19, 2025, during the WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / HG Biggs/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a successful debut season, the Mercury drafted four more players. Their third-round pick was Brandy Reed, and she had an interesting career.

Mercury find talented All-Star

Reed averaged 5.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in her first season, and after that, she was a part of an expansion draft. She was selected by the Minnesota Lynx, and she had an impressive season. She averaged 16.1 points. Then, Reed was traded back to Phoenix, and she averaged a career-high 19.0 points. She also averaged 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals. Reed became an All-Star that year, and she was the franchise's third.

The Mercury found another solid player in next year's draft, as they selected Lisa Harrison in the third round. Harrison had some nice seasons with Phoenix, and in 2002, she had her best season. She averaged 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal.

Jul 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A Wilson official WNBA Evo NXT basketball approaches the net and rim at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Phoenix's first few third-round picks spent at least a year with the team, but in 2000, they picked a player who did not suit up for them. They drafted Tauja Catchings, and she had some solid college seasons. She averaged 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals during those years.

The Mercury had another third-round pick in 2001, and they drafted Tere Williams. Williams did not suit up for them either.

Drafting is not easy, but when a team does its homework, it can find a hidden gem.

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.