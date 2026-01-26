Remembering Phoenix's Late Picks
The Phoenix Mercury began their journey in 1997, and during that time, they built their roster. They went through different phases as they acquired players in an allocation period and two drafts.
The Mercury received Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms during allocation, and after that, they added Bridget Pettis and Nancy Lieberman.
Phoenix had four picks in the 1997 WNBA Draft, and their first pick was Toni Foster. After picking Foster, the Mercury selected Tia Jackson in the second round, then they added Umeki Webb in the third and Monique Ambers in the fourth.
Webb spent two seasons with the Mercury, and in her first season, she averaged five points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals. The following year, she averaged 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals.
The Mercury draft pick was waived after that, but she joined the Miami Sol in 2000. She played 13 games with them, and she started in five.
After a successful debut season, the Mercury drafted four more players. Their third-round pick was Brandy Reed, and she had an interesting career.
Mercury find talented All-Star
Reed averaged 5.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in her first season, and after that, she was a part of an expansion draft. She was selected by the Minnesota Lynx, and she had an impressive season. She averaged 16.1 points. Then, Reed was traded back to Phoenix, and she averaged a career-high 19.0 points. She also averaged 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals. Reed became an All-Star that year, and she was the franchise's third.
The Mercury found another solid player in next year's draft, as they selected Lisa Harrison in the third round. Harrison had some nice seasons with Phoenix, and in 2002, she had her best season. She averaged 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal.
Phoenix's first few third-round picks spent at least a year with the team, but in 2000, they picked a player who did not suit up for them. They drafted Tauja Catchings, and she had some solid college seasons. She averaged 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals during those years.
The Mercury had another third-round pick in 2001, and they drafted Tere Williams. Williams did not suit up for them either.
Drafting is not easy, but when a team does its homework, it can find a hidden gem.
