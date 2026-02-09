Remembering Phoenix's Season Series Against Conference Rivals
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2025 season with a record of 27-17. That was an important year for the franchise, as they lost Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. While those are big shoes to fill, the Mercury had two new stars who would play alongside Kahleah Copper.
The Mercury added Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, and both of them contributed to the team's success. They helped the team reach the WNBA Finals, and they did it with things like their scoring and rebounding.
Phoenix's stars were exceptional, and they played well against Eastern Conference teams. The Mercury won most of their season series against East teams, and they were decent against conference rivals.
The Western Conference was stacked, and three of those teams were in the top five when it came to league standings. The Minnesota Lynx had the best record in the WNBA, and they finished the season with a record of 34-10.
A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces were second, and they had a record of 30-14. They ended the regular season with a massive win streak. The Atlanta Dream were third, the Mercury were fourth and the New York Liberty were fifth.
Phoenix had some competitive season series against West teams, and some of them ended in a tie. The Mercury met the Dallas Wings four times last season, and the series ended in a tie.
Mercury face a young, hungry team
The Mercury started the series with a win, and they beat the Wings 93-80. Dallas responded with a 98-89 win in the second meeting, and Phoenix won by 30 in the third. The Wings won the final game, and the Mercury prepared for the playoffs.
Sabally and her team swept a conference rival, as they beat the Golden State Valkyries 4-0. The Mercury had a fantastic series, and players like Sabally and Lexi Held stood out in that matchup.
Phoenix lost two series, as the Aces and the Lynx beat them 3-1. The Mercury beat the Sparks 3-1, and as far as the series against the Seattle Storm, it ended in a tie.
Overall, the Mercury were 2-2-2 against conference rivals. It was an interesting time, and the Mercury competed on a nightly basis. Phoenix had a great season, and this year, the Mercury have a chance to outdo themselves.
