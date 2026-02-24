Revisiting Phoenix's Games Against A Defunct East Team
The Phoenix Mercury have been around since the WNBA's inaugural season, and since then, they have become one of the league's most historic teams. They have won championships, they found some of the WNBA's best players and despite ups and downs, the team is still going strong.
The league is expanding, as the Portland Fire and the Toronto Tempo will be in action this year. Then, other teams will be joining down the line.
In the past, the WNBA has added teams, and they all went different paths. For example, the Washington Mystics entered the league in 1998, and they are still active. The Minnesota Lynx made their debut a year later, and they are one of the league's best teams.
After that, the WNBA added four more teams in 2000. The Indiana Fever, the Miami Sol, the Fire and the Seattle Storm were introduced, and some of those franchises are still here.
Mercury meet a new foe
Miami is one of the teams who is not longer active, but Phoenix had some matchups against the now defunct team.
The first time these teams met was early in the season, and the Mercury beat the Sol 67-44. Tonya Edwards was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 12 points. She had three rebounds, two assists and a steal in the process.
Jennifer Gillom, one of Phoenix's first players, also scored in double digits, as she had 10 points. She also had two rebounds and two assists. Edwards and Gillom led the way, and by the end of the game, their team won in a blowout.
Phoenix was on the road for that game, and that was the only meeting between these teams that year. The Mercury and the Sol met twice in 2001, and Phoenix was 1-1 in those games.
The Mercury picked up a 60-47 victory, and Kristen Veal had 16 points, four rebounds and an assist off the bench. Gillom had 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Miami beat Phoenix 72-61 in the second meeting, and Gillom had a big game. She had 25 points, four rebounds and two assists. Adriana Moises had 13 points off the bench.
The following year, these teams played once, and Miami won. The Sol folded after that, but the Mercury kept it moving.
Phoenix has an intriguing history, and it involves defunct teams.
Please follow us on X to read more about Phoenix's games against the Miami Sol when you click right here!