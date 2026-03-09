Sami Whitcomb And Others Add To Phoenix's Legacy
There have been multiple players who wore No. 33 for the Phoenix Mercury, and this is one number that appeared early on.
Mercury All-Star sets the tone
Adrian Williams-Strong was the first player to wear it, and she joined the team in 2000. She was their second-round draft pick, and in her first season, she averaged 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds. A few years later, she became an All-Star, and she averaged 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
Williams-Strong had her career high that season, and she had 20 points in Phoenix's win over the Detroit Shock. She gave the Mercury their third win of the season, and on top of her points, she had 11 rebounds. She had some solid seasons, and she was one of the bright spots in Phoenix's poor season.
Another player who wore No. 33 was Sonja Mallory, and she played six games with the Mercury. She averaged 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds during that time. She had a four-point game against the Houston Comets, and the Comets beat the Mercury 69-46.
Angelina Williams also wore the number, and she was drafted by the Mercury in 2005. She spent a season with them, and she averaged 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds. She played with the Shock a year later, and she won a championship with them.
Williams had her career high during her season with the Mercury, and she had 11 points off the bench. She helped the Mercury get a big win over the San Antonio Silver Stars. They beat them 91-57, and they had four players who scored in double figures.
After Williams, Kelly Mazzante wore No. 33, and while she started her career with the Charlotte Sting, and she made her way to Phoenix later on. She had some good performances with the Mercury, but her career high was during her time with the Sting.
Mazzante had 18 points against the Mercury, and Phoenix picked up its 13th win of the season. Multiple players with Mercury ties were playing for the Sting at that time, as Monique Currie was their leading scorer with 19 points. Tangela Smith was one of the players who scored in double figures for Charlotte, and she had 13. All of these players would play for the Mercury later on, and two of them won championships.
Since Mazzante's time with the Mercury, other players wore the number, as Cierra Burdick, Kristine Anigwe, Kaela Davis and Destanni Henderson suited up for the Mercury. All of those players are a part of Phoenix's history, and the most recent player to wear No. 33 is Sami Whitcomb.
Whitcomb joined the Mercury in 2025, and she had some impressive performances. She had her career high last year, as she had 36 points against the Dallas Wings. The veteran sharpshooter could not be stopped, and she helped the team pull off a big win.
Over the years, players who wore No. 33 have represented the Mercury, and they did well during their time.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury players who wore No. 33 and what became of them when you click right here!