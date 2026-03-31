Revisiting Phoenix's Classic Game Against Old Rival

The Phoenix Mercury had a legendary game in 2006, and it was against one of their oldest rivals. The Mercury beat the Houston Comets, and both teams were a part of the WNBA's 1997 season.

A year later, the Comets and the Mercury met in the WNBA Finals, and Houston came out on top. The Comets were the defending champions, and they beat Phoenix 2-1.

Oct 1, 2009; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) against the Indiana Fever in the first quarter at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Fast forward to the early 2000's, and the Mercury were evolving. They added some talented players, and the most notable was Diana Taurasi. They drafted her in 2004, and she had an excellent career. She had a strong rookie season, and she kept that momentum going, as her team tried to make the playoffs.

Taurasi takes on Phoenix's old rival

In her third season, the Mercury beat the Comets 111-110, and that victory required triple overtime. That game was a battle from beginning to end, and it was a big night for Taurasi. She had a career-high 47 points, and she also had nine assists, six rebounds, a steal and a block.

May 27, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) and assistant coach Julie Hairgrove laugh during warm ups before tip off against the Chicago Sky at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images | Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

Phoenix had other players who scored in double figures, as Penny Taylor had 19 points. The All-Star forward also had six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Cappie Pondexter finished the game with 15 points, and like her teammates, she helped out in other areas. She had four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

The Mercury had another player who scored in double figures, and she did it off the bench. Belinda Snell had 11 points, three rebounds, a steal and a block.

As far as the Comets, they had some excellent performances, as Tina Thompson had 37 points, Sheryl Swoopes had 30 points, Michelle Snow had 12 points and Tanya Kostic had 11.

Aug 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; A Wilson EVO Nxt WNBA basketball on the court at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Phoenix fought for that win, and Taurasi and her teammates avoided a sweep. The Comets were up 2-0 in that season series, and they beat the Mercury 98-95 in the first game and 82-80 in the second. The Mercury gave it their all in that final game, and they came out victorious.

That game has a place in WNBA history, and sometimes things come back full circle. Recently, it was announced that the WNBA will be returning to Houston, and the Connecticun Sun will play their final season. Both Houston and Phoenix are important to the league, and that legacy will continue.

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