How Many Total 3-Pointers Does Sami Whitcomb Have?
Sami Whitcomb has had a good year for the Phoenix Mercury. She averages 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. She is one of the players Phoenix picked up during the offseason, and it has paid off for them.
Whitcomb has been busy this season, as she has spent time as a starter and a reserve. She comes off the bench when the Mercury are healthy, but when they are down players, Whitcomb steps into the starting lineup.
So far, she is a great addition to the starters, and while it is hard to fill the void of Kahleah Copper, Whitcomb is doing her best.
The Mercury are a strong 3-point shooting team, and Whitcomb plays a big part in their success. She has a total of 47 3-pointers this season, and she is shooting 37 percent from deep.
Last season, she made a total of 47. She has a chance to pass that mark, and with plenty of time left in the season, there is a strong chance she will.
Whitcomb has spent her career with three teams. She started off with the Seattle Storm, who picked her up before the 2017 season. Before that, she went undrafted in the 2010 WNBA Draft and signed a training camp deal with the Chicago Sky shortly after. However, they waived after she appeared into preseason games.
In her time with Seattle, she established herself as a 3-point threat. Then, after being involved in a sign-and-trade deal that sent her to the New York Liberty, she remained a reliable shooter.
In her first season with New York, she made a total of 76 3-pointers. That was the best of her career up to that point. What made that year even more impressive was the fact that she shot a career-high 42.5 percent.
In 2023, Whitcomb returned the Storm. She had a strong year, and made 89 3-pointers. She also shot 38.5 percent.
Whitcomb had a huge game for the Mercury this season, as she had 36 points against the Dallas Wings. She could not be stopped that night, and she made half of Phoenix's 3-pointers. She had seven in that game, and as a team, the Mercury made 14.
Overall, Whitcomb has a total of 472 3-pointers in her career. It will be interesting to see what she finished with by the end of the year.
With the way Whitcomb is playing, she will be an x-factor for them in the playoffs. If she is lights out from deep, Phoenix may be on the path to a championship.
