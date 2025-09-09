Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Mercury's Whitcomb Is An Important Player Off The Bench

The Phoenix Mercury have a strong bench, and Sami Whitcomb is one of their top reserves. The sharpshooting veteran proved that in the Mercury's last few games.

Sami Whitcomb (33) of the Phoenix Mercury dribbles the ball during a home game against the Chicago Sky at PHX Arena on Aug. 28, 2025, in Phoenix.
Sami Whitcomb (33) of the Phoenix Mercury dribbles the ball during a home game against the Chicago Sky at PHX Arena on Aug. 28, 2025, in Phoenix. / Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sami Whitcomb has played a role in the Phoenix Mercury's success this season. She is one of their best shooters, as she is eighth in the league in 3-pointers made. She has 83 3-pointers this season, and with another hot shooting night, she can pass Rachel Banham of the Chicago Sky and possibly Jewell Loyd of the Las Vegas Aces. Banham has 84 3-pointers and Loyd has 88.

Sami Whitcom
Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) shoots for three points against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Whitcomb has had some great performances this season, including her career-high 36 points against the Dallas Wings. Since then, she moved back to the bench due to the return of Kahleah Copper. Regardless, Whitcomb continues to make an impact.

Recently, the Mercury went on a run, and they won six games in a row before losing to the Connecticut Sun. During that time, Whitcomb had some solid performances that helped Phoenix get those wins.

Sami Whitcom
Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) is fouled by Indiana Fever guard Aerial Powers (23) during the fourth quarter at PHX Arena on Sept. 2, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the Mercury's win over the Chicago Sky, Whitcomb did not have a great shooting night. She had five points, and she shot nearly 17 percent from beyond the arc. Despite her shooting struggles, she also had three assists, a steal and a block. Phoenix beat Chicago 83-79 in that game, and they swept the season series.

In the following game, Whitcomb went scoreless, but she made an impact in other areas. She had three rebounds, three assists and a steal in that outing. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the New York Liberty 80-63.

Whitcomb contributes off the bench

Phoenix continued to win, as they beat the Indiana Fever 85-79 in the next game. Whitcomb got going in this game, and she had 10 points, seven assists, two rebounds and a steal. She was perfect from the 3-point line that time around, as she made both of her shots.

Sami Whitcom
Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Julie Allemand (20) and Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) reach for a rebound during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After beating the Fever, the Mercury faced the Washington Mystics. They beat Washington, and Whitcomb had another good performance. She had 12 points, two rebounds and two assists. Then, in Phoenix's last game, the sharpshooting veteran had 13 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal.

As far as her averages in those last five games, Whitcomb averaged eight points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 rebounds. So, she continues to contribute even on nights when her shots may be falling.

Whitcomb knows what it takes to win, and with players like her and DeWanna Bonner coming off the bench, the Mercury can win a championship.

