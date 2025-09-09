Why Mercury's Whitcomb Is An Important Player Off The Bench
Sami Whitcomb has played a role in the Phoenix Mercury's success this season. She is one of their best shooters, as she is eighth in the league in 3-pointers made. She has 83 3-pointers this season, and with another hot shooting night, she can pass Rachel Banham of the Chicago Sky and possibly Jewell Loyd of the Las Vegas Aces. Banham has 84 3-pointers and Loyd has 88.
Whitcomb has had some great performances this season, including her career-high 36 points against the Dallas Wings. Since then, she moved back to the bench due to the return of Kahleah Copper. Regardless, Whitcomb continues to make an impact.
Recently, the Mercury went on a run, and they won six games in a row before losing to the Connecticut Sun. During that time, Whitcomb had some solid performances that helped Phoenix get those wins.
In the Mercury's win over the Chicago Sky, Whitcomb did not have a great shooting night. She had five points, and she shot nearly 17 percent from beyond the arc. Despite her shooting struggles, she also had three assists, a steal and a block. Phoenix beat Chicago 83-79 in that game, and they swept the season series.
In the following game, Whitcomb went scoreless, but she made an impact in other areas. She had three rebounds, three assists and a steal in that outing. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the New York Liberty 80-63.
Whitcomb contributes off the bench
Phoenix continued to win, as they beat the Indiana Fever 85-79 in the next game. Whitcomb got going in this game, and she had 10 points, seven assists, two rebounds and a steal. She was perfect from the 3-point line that time around, as she made both of her shots.
After beating the Fever, the Mercury faced the Washington Mystics. They beat Washington, and Whitcomb had another good performance. She had 12 points, two rebounds and two assists. Then, in Phoenix's last game, the sharpshooting veteran had 13 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal.
As far as her averages in those last five games, Whitcomb averaged eight points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 rebounds. So, she continues to contribute even on nights when her shots may be falling.
Whitcomb knows what it takes to win, and with players like her and DeWanna Bonner coming off the bench, the Mercury can win a championship.
