Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Phoenix's Sami Whitcomb Was Key Against New York

The Phoenix Mercury advanced to the next round after beating the New York Liberty. Phoenix's veteran, Sami Whitcomb, helped them get to this point.

Davion Moore

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) shoots against the New York Liberty during the second half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) shoots against the New York Liberty during the second half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Sami Whitcomb has had a noteworthy career. She went undrafted in 2010 and went on to play internationally, but in 2017, she found a home in the WNBA.

Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) falls to ground and attempts to keep dribbling against Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Whitcomb joined the Seattle Storm, and in her time with the team, she won two championships. Her career can serve as a blueprint of sorts for the Mercury rookies who are going through their first playoff run. Lexi Held and Kathryn Westbeld were undrafted, but they found a home in Phoenix this season. Both had notable moments for the team during the season, and now, their team is looking to win it all with a strong playoff run.

This year, the Mercury started their playoff run with a win over the New York Liberty. The Liberty finished the regular season with a record of 27-17. When it comes to the standings, they were right below Phoenix.

New York won the championship last year, after beating the Minnesota Lynx 3-2. Many wondered if they would repeat, but the Mercury foiled their plans.

Phoenix started the series with a loss, but they turned things around and won the next two. Their star players, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, led the way, but the Mercury had contributions from their reserves as well.

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) shoots against the New York Liberty during the second half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Whitcomb had a nice series, and she showed how important a spark off the bench is for a championship-chasing team.

In the first game of the series, Whitcomb had six points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Phoenix lost that game, as New York beat them 76-69 in overtime. This was a game where she made an impact in multiple areas.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) controls the ball against Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) in overtime during Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 14, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix tied the series in the next outing, as they beat the Liberty 86-60. Whitcomb was a facilitator in this game, as she had four assists. Then, she had three points, three steals and two rebounds.

Mercury close out the series

The Mercury picked up a win in Game 3, as they beat the Liberty 79-73. Whitcomb did more scoring-wise, as she had 13 points. She also had a rebound, an assist and a steal.

Whitcomb did well in the series, and she averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 assists and two rebounds. The Mercury's sharpshooting veteran knows what it takes to win. She has had significant moments against the Lynx, and as the Mercury continue their journey, she will do her best to ensure that they win.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.