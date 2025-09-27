Why Phoenix's Sami Whitcomb Was Key Against New York
Sami Whitcomb has had a noteworthy career. She went undrafted in 2010 and went on to play internationally, but in 2017, she found a home in the WNBA.
Whitcomb joined the Seattle Storm, and in her time with the team, she won two championships. Her career can serve as a blueprint of sorts for the Mercury rookies who are going through their first playoff run. Lexi Held and Kathryn Westbeld were undrafted, but they found a home in Phoenix this season. Both had notable moments for the team during the season, and now, their team is looking to win it all with a strong playoff run.
This year, the Mercury started their playoff run with a win over the New York Liberty. The Liberty finished the regular season with a record of 27-17. When it comes to the standings, they were right below Phoenix.
New York won the championship last year, after beating the Minnesota Lynx 3-2. Many wondered if they would repeat, but the Mercury foiled their plans.
Phoenix started the series with a loss, but they turned things around and won the next two. Their star players, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, led the way, but the Mercury had contributions from their reserves as well.
Whitcomb had a nice series, and she showed how important a spark off the bench is for a championship-chasing team.
In the first game of the series, Whitcomb had six points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Phoenix lost that game, as New York beat them 76-69 in overtime. This was a game where she made an impact in multiple areas.
Phoenix tied the series in the next outing, as they beat the Liberty 86-60. Whitcomb was a facilitator in this game, as she had four assists. Then, she had three points, three steals and two rebounds.
Mercury close out the series
The Mercury picked up a win in Game 3, as they beat the Liberty 79-73. Whitcomb did more scoring-wise, as she had 13 points. She also had a rebound, an assist and a steal.
Whitcomb did well in the series, and she averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 assists and two rebounds. The Mercury's sharpshooting veteran knows what it takes to win. She has had significant moments against the Lynx, and as the Mercury continue their journey, she will do her best to ensure that they win.
