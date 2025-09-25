Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Mercury's Sabally And Thomas Are Striving For Success

The Phoenix Mercury are doing great in their playoff run, and their new stars are leading the way.

Jun 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) with forward Satou Sabally (0) and guard Sami Whitcomb (33) against the Dallas Wings at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Satou Sabally is having a great playoff run, as she had multiple performances that led to big wins for her team. The Phoenix Mercury beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-83 in Game 2, in a game that went into overtime.

Sabally finished that game with 24 points, nine rebounds and an assist, while her teammate, Alyssa Thomas, nearly had a triple-double. Thomas had 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds. Sabally was hot in this game, as she ended up making five 3-pointers. That is her playoff career high.

Mercury stars cannot be stopped

Before that, Sabally and Thomas had big performances in Game 3 of their series against the New York Liberty. Sabally had a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds. Thomas had a stellar game as well, as she had a triple-double of 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Phoenix's duo was not ready to go home, and they proved it by getting hot when the team needed them most. Both of them are on the hunt for their first championship, and if Phoenix wants to win this year, they will need more games like this from their new stars.

The Mercury acquired both of these stars during the offseason. They made a major deal that not only made them a legitimate contender again, it was one of the best moves of the offseason. Nick U'Ren has made some great moves for the team, and this adds to that list.

Sabally and Thomas were already stars in their own right. The "Unicorn" was doing great things with the Dallas Wings, and Thomas was having excellent seasons with the Connecticut Sun. Her 2023 season was similar to this season, as she found herself in Most Valuable Player (MVP) conversations. Thomas did not win that year, and she did not win this year, but she still had an incredible regular season. Her strong performances have carried over into the postseason.

Phoenix Mercury forwards Satou Sabally (0) and Alyssa Thomas (25) and guard Lexi Held (1) celebrate after forcing a Seattle Storm timeout during the Mercury home opener in the PHX Arena in Phoenix on May 17, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Acquiring two players of this caliber in the way Phoenix did is almost unheard of. However, they made it happen, and now these two are doing their part in trying to bring the team a championship.

Phoenix is in a great space, and getting a win over Minnesota on the road is something to proud of. Now, it is all about winning at home and possibly closing the series in the next two games. If Sabally and Thomas are on point, their goal may become reality.

