Why Sabally Will Be Key For Phoenix In Game 2
The Phoenix Mercury find themselves in a must-win situaton, as the New York Liberty took a 1-0 lead in Game 1. The Liberty beat them 76-69 in overtime.
New York knows what it takes to win, and they know how to fight through adversity. They went through an intense series with the Minnesota Lynx last season, and they pulled off a 67-62 win over them in Game 5. That was an overtime game as well.
Phoenix is looking to get a win in this next game, and it will take strong efforts from their stars.
1.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas is always involved in the game, and she has been consistent. With her ability to make an impact in multiple areas, she is a dangerous player that teams have to keep an eye on. If there is a game where she is quiet scoring-wise, she is still rebounding and facilitating. Thomas is hard to stop, and win or lose, she gives it her all.
Thomas nearly had a triple-double in Game 1, and as someone who is no stranger to getting them in the playoffs, this may be a time where the Mercury need her to get another postseason triple-double. Thomas will do her part, and if the Mercury play their usual game, they can extend the series.
2.) Satou Sabally
Satou Sabally had a quiet game, as she had nine points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists. While this stat line shows that she contributed in other areas, she had a hard time getting into a rhythm on the offensive end. She made two shots, and attempted 17. One of those shots was a 3-pointer, and she shot 10 percent from beyond the arc.
The Mercury will need Sabally in this next game, and it starts with her scoring. If Sabally has a better performance on the offensive end, the Mercury have a good shot at extending the series, and possibly winning Game 3.
3.) Kahleah Copper
Kahleah Copper was the team's leading scorer in Game 1, as she finished with 15 points. The Mercury did not have their best performance in general, but this game showed how important Copper's scoring is to her team.
Game 2 is a big game for Phoenix, and once again, Copper's scoring will be needed.
The Mercury are trying to keep their playoff journey alive, and if these three players perform at a high level, they will take Game 2.
