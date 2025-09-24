Mercury's Star Takes Over, Helps Them Tie Series
The Phoenix Mercury are headed home for Game 3, and after tying the series, they have a chance to take the lead. The Mercury beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-83 in overtime, in what ended up being an excellent showing from them.
Phoenix overcame a big deficit, and they showed why they have what it takes to win it all. Their backs were against the wall, but they stood tall, stayed focused, and picked up a great win.
In this game, the player who stood out most for the Mercury was Satou Sabally. Sabally finished the game with 24 points, nine rebounds and an assist.
Sabally was on a tear, as she ended up scoring 11 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter. She was playing like the star she is, and in the end, her performance played a big role in Phoenix getting the win.
The "Unicorn" had a great game, and her team needed a game like this from her. Then, on top of her performance, the Mercury had some other nice games from their players.
Alyssa Thomas was the team's second-leading scorer, as she finished the game with 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds. She was close to having another triple-double, which would have been the sixth playoff triple-double of her career.
Another player who scored in double figures is Sami Whitcomb. Whitcomb finished the game with 13 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals. She continues to contribute off the bench, which is something the Mercury will need in this series and beyond.
The Mercury's new stars showed up in this game, and now, they are headed back to PHX Arena. Getting a win on Minnesota's home floor is not an easy task, but Sabally and the Mercury made it happen.
Mercury headed to PHX Arena
Phoenix's playoff journey continues, and games like this show how valuable Sabally and Thomas are to the team. They have big games when their team needs it, and if they play like this in the next game, they will inch closer and closer to the WNBA Finals.
Sabally is a great player, and when she is at her best, the Mercury are hard to stop. This is arguably one of her best playoff performances, and there may be more to come. Sabally stood out in this game, and now, her team has a win over one of their toughest opponents.
