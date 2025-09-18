Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Playoff Journey Lives On, Team Gets Road Win

The Phoenix Mercury have tied the series, and they are headed home with a chance to advance.

Davion Moore

Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld (24) and New York Liberty center Emma Meesseman (33) fight for a loose ball during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld (24) and New York Liberty center Emma Meesseman (33) fight for a loose ball during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury played well during the regular season, as they finished the season with a record of 27-17. They encountered ups and downs in that time, as they battled injuries, brought in a familiar face and they had an impressive win streak towards the end of the season.

Phoenix encountered it all, and their successful season led to them making the playoffs. Things did not go their way in the first game, as the New York Liberty beat them 76-69 to take a 1-0 lead heading back to Barclays Center.

Satou Saball
Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) drives past New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Game 2 was important for the Mercury, as a loss would have ended their playoff journey. However, that did not get to them, and they bounced back from the previous game with a victory.

Big Win

The Mercury beat the Liberty 86-60, and their top players helped them come out victorious. Satou Sabally bounced back from her previous game, as she had 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. The Mercury forward was impacting both ends of the floor, and it led to her team's impressive win.

Alyssa Thoma
Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates after a time out called by the New York Liberty during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Then, Alyssa Thomas, the Mercury's other star, had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and a steal. Copper, their star guard, had 14 points and two rebounds. Phoenix's stars got the job done, and they had some help from the bench. DeWanna Bonner and Kathryn Westbeld played well off the bench, which is something that will be key in Game 3. The Mercury veteran had 14 points and eight rebounds, while their rookie had 10 points and three rebounds.

Phoenix will be heading back home, and despite the loss in Game 1, they are a strong home team. During the regular season, the Mercury were 15-7 at home. They picked up great wins in PHX Arena, and after what happened the last time they were there, they will be ready to redeem themselves.

DeWanna Bonne
Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) shoots over New York Liberty forward Kennedy Burke (22) during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

There is nothing like getting that first playoff win. The Mercury did not get a chance to experience that last year, as the Minnesota Lynx swept them early. Now, they have their win, and it is time to build off of that momentum, get another win and move on to the next round.

The Mercury have worked hard to get to this point, and it is time to prove that their journey is not over. Phoenix wants to win a championship, and a strong performance in Game 3 will get them a step closer.

Please follow us on X to see if the Mercury win another playoff game when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.