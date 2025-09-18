Mercury's Playoff Journey Lives On, Team Gets Road Win
The Phoenix Mercury played well during the regular season, as they finished the season with a record of 27-17. They encountered ups and downs in that time, as they battled injuries, brought in a familiar face and they had an impressive win streak towards the end of the season.
Phoenix encountered it all, and their successful season led to them making the playoffs. Things did not go their way in the first game, as the New York Liberty beat them 76-69 to take a 1-0 lead heading back to Barclays Center.
Game 2 was important for the Mercury, as a loss would have ended their playoff journey. However, that did not get to them, and they bounced back from the previous game with a victory.
Big Win
The Mercury beat the Liberty 86-60, and their top players helped them come out victorious. Satou Sabally bounced back from her previous game, as she had 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. The Mercury forward was impacting both ends of the floor, and it led to her team's impressive win.
Then, Alyssa Thomas, the Mercury's other star, had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and a steal. Copper, their star guard, had 14 points and two rebounds. Phoenix's stars got the job done, and they had some help from the bench. DeWanna Bonner and Kathryn Westbeld played well off the bench, which is something that will be key in Game 3. The Mercury veteran had 14 points and eight rebounds, while their rookie had 10 points and three rebounds.
Phoenix will be heading back home, and despite the loss in Game 1, they are a strong home team. During the regular season, the Mercury were 15-7 at home. They picked up great wins in PHX Arena, and after what happened the last time they were there, they will be ready to redeem themselves.
There is nothing like getting that first playoff win. The Mercury did not get a chance to experience that last year, as the Minnesota Lynx swept them early. Now, they have their win, and it is time to build off of that momentum, get another win and move on to the next round.
The Mercury have worked hard to get to this point, and it is time to prove that their journey is not over. Phoenix wants to win a championship, and a strong performance in Game 3 will get them a step closer.
